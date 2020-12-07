If your at-home fitness routine is feeling as tired as the same pair of sweats you've been wearing for months, it might be time to consider a new way to find some inspiration. Surprisingly, you can find some really great Pinterest workouts on the platform you usually go to for DIY and recipe ideas. Plus, thanks to some creative trainers and athletes hosting workouts on their accounts, you don't even have to leave the app or browser to complete the workout. Consider this further proof you don't need a fancy home gym to get in a good sweat. Oh, and btw, they're all free.