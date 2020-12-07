7 Accounts to Follow for the Best Pinterest Workouts
If your at-home fitness routine is feeling as tired as the same pair of sweats you've been wearing for months, it might be time to consider a new way to find some inspiration. Surprisingly, you can find some really great Pinterest workouts on the platform you usually go to for DIY and recipe ideas. Plus, thanks to some creative trainers and athletes hosting workouts on their accounts, you don't even have to leave the app or browser to complete the workout. Consider this further proof you don't need a fancy home gym to get in a good sweat. Oh, and btw, they're all free.
Exercise with Extra Fries
Not only is the name of this account awesome (#teamcarbs), but the LA-based sisters behind it really show off their creativity in these Pinterest workouts. Follow Exercise with Extra Fries for a small-space workout or a complete routine you can do without stepping foot off your bed. Beyond the Pinterest workouts that garner nearly 3 million monthly views, the account also offers tips about creating a DIY Peloton setup that will save you $$$ and decadent, healthyish recipe ideas such as Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta
Lemonier Lift
Follower this personal coach for some inventive indoor and outdoor fitness ideas. Okay, and some eye candy, TBH. Former NFL player Corey Lemonier shares his strength secrets via Pinterest workouts such as an At-Home Leg Workout and an Outdoor Box Workout. You might need to work your way up to the single-leg box jumps, tho. 😲
Shape
Join the 613,000-strong community and follow Shape on Pinterest for workouts that deliver results and are just plain fun. Think: This strength training biceps workout or high-energy dance cardio workout.
AsToldByDom
Elite athlete Domonique Panton is not messing around with her Pinterest workouts that have garnered more than 7 million views per month. Follow AsToldByDom, and do not pass go until you try what she says are the fan-favorite Pinterest workouts: 10-Minute Core-Burning Ab Workout, the Full-Body Pumpkin Workout, and the Milk Jug Circuit. (P.S. These YouTube channels also offer kickass at-home workouts.)
FashionEatsTravel
Vera La Rochelle’s inviting smile might make you think her Pinterest workouts are a walk in the park. Think again. Follow FashionEatsTravel for high-energy routines to target — and challenge — every muscle. Her 18,000+ Pinterest fans rave about the resistance band Back Day routine and the Fire Shoulder Workout.
Blogilates
Cassey Ho, one of the OG fitness bloggers and digital Pilates instructors, is also the creator of some of the best Pinterest workouts. She, of course, offers fans Pilates routines and ballet-inspired barre moves. Check out her account (that racks up 10 million monthly views, NBD) for her greatest hits like including this 30-Day Sleek Arms Challenge and the 10 Best Arm Workouts for Women.
Eager Fit
For more low-impact barre workouts that are scalable for beginners and beyond, join Marta Klingbail’s 54,000+ followers. Her Pinterest workouts are deceptively challenging. Just try this 10-Minute Lunch Break Workout or these plank variations and you're sure to get the muscle shakes.