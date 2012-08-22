While there are many effective ways to strengthen your glutes (our 30-day squat challenge is a stellar place to start!) personal trainer Chris Santo has three moves to help you get a strong, tight butt, no matter what your fitness level might be.

How it works: Choose your track—beginner, intermediate, or advanced—then do 1 set of 15 reps for each of the three tight butt exercises in your category, with little or no rest between moves. After you’ve finished the third thigh and butt exercise, repeat the entire circuit 2 more times for a total of 3 sets. Start by doing this tight butt workout twice a week. Once it starts to feel like you can breeze through the moves, step up to the next level and/or increase it to three or four times a week.

What you’ll need: A pair of 5-pound dumbbells, a step bench/any elevated surface, and a stability ball. (BTW, here’s all the home gym equipment to stock up on to be ready for pretty much any workout.)