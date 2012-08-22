Top 3 Exercises for a Strong, Tight Butt
Master These Moves
While there are many effective ways to strengthen your glutes (our 30-day squat challenge is a stellar place to start!) personal trainer Chris Santo has three moves to help you get a strong, tight butt, no matter what your fitness level might be.
How it works: Choose your track—beginner, intermediate, or advanced—then do 1 set of 15 reps for each of the three tight butt exercises in your category, with little or no rest between moves. After you’ve finished the third thigh and butt exercise, repeat the entire circuit 2 more times for a total of 3 sets. Start by doing this tight butt workout twice a week. Once it starts to feel like you can breeze through the moves, step up to the next level and/or increase it to three or four times a week.
What you’ll need: A pair of 5-pound dumbbells, a step bench/any elevated surface, and a stability ball. (BTW, here’s all the home gym equipment to stock up on to be ready for pretty much any workout.)
Beginner Exercise for a Tight Butt: Deadlift Squat
- Stand with feet wider than hip-width apart, holding a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand at inner thighs.
- Bend both knees 90 degrees, coming into a squat (form check!), lowering weights toward the floor.
- Stand and repeat.
Do 15 reps.
Intermediate Exercise for a Tight Butt: Bent-Knee Deadlift
- Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand at inner thighs.
- Bend knees 30 degrees, coming into a shallow squat.
- Keep your back straight as you bend forward from the hips, lowering weights toward the floor.
- Squeeze your glutes and slowly stand.
Do 15 reps.
Advanced Exercise for a Tight Butt: Balancing Deadlift
- tand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees bent about 30 degrees.
- Holding a 5-pound dumbbell in left hand, extend right leg back and lower weight toward floor.
- As you stand, kick right leg forward to hip height.
- Lower to start and repeat. (Related: The Best Lower-Body Deadlift Workout for Women)
Do 15 reps per side.
Beginner Exercise for a Tight Butt: Elevated Bridge
- Lie on the floor and place your feet hip-width apart on a couch or bench, knees bent between 70 and 90 degrees.
- Press into heels and drive hips toward the ceiling.
- Drop your hips and repeat.
Do 15 reps.
Intermediate Exercise for a Tight Butt: Single-Leg Bridge
- Lie on floor and place your feet hip-width apart on a couch or bench, knees bent 70 to 90 degrees. Extend left leg, pointing toes.
- Press into your right foot and lift hips toward the ceiling. (See how to do two more effective glute bridge variations.)
Do 15 reps per side.
Advanced Exercise for a Tight Butt: Stability Ball Bridge
- Lie with shoulders and arms along the edge of a couch or bench.
- Balance feet on a small (25- to 35-centimeter) stability ball, knees bent.
- Keep feet on ball and press hips toward ceiling, bringing them level with chest.
Do 15 reps.
Beginner Exercise for a Tight Butt: Lateral Step-Up
- Standing with your right side facing a step bench, hold a 5-pound weight in each hand in front of your thighs.
- Step up onto the bench sideways with your right foot and squeeze your glutes for a count of 3, then step down. (Related: 8 More Tight Butt Exercises That Have Been Scientifically-Proven to Work)
Do 15 reps per side.
Intermediate Exercise for a Tight Butt: Lateral Step Extension
- Stand with your right side facing a step bench, holding a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs.
- Step up sideways onto the bench with your right foot, then lift your left leg 45 degrees to the side, toes pointed.
- Hold the tight butt move here for 3 counts, then return to start.
Do 15 reps per side.
Advanced Exercise for a Tight Butt: Lateral Jump
- Stand with your right side 2 to 4 feet away from a step bench.
- Keeping your arms bent at sides, squat down slightly and hop up sideways onto the step, landing on your right foot.
- Next, bend knees slightly to hop back to start landing on your left foot. (P.S.: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Plyo Moves Like This One)
Do 15 alternating hops per side.