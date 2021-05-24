Her beginner-friendly strength and cardio program available on the app can help you feel stronger and more fit in just a few weeks.

Today, the SWEAT app launched Move Again, a series of new beginner programs on a mission to inspire you to make fitness a part of your life. That means whether fitness is entirely new to you or if you just lost your vibe during the pandemic (you are not alone), this program can help you find your motivation!

Along with veteran SWEAT trainer Kelsey Wells, the program features three new instructors — Anissia Hughes, Samantha Ortiz-Young, and Marilyn Rodriguez. Four different programs — Low-Impact Strength with Kelsey, Bodyweight Strength with Anissia, Low-Impact HIIT with Samantha, and Strength and Cardio with Marilyn — are each a month-long and feature two 20-minute easy-to-follow workouts per week. The goal? To encourage you to start working out, for the first time or after a hiatus, and regain your motivation and confidence, as well as re-learn to prioritize yourself.

"My goal as a ﬁtness trainer is to help as many women as possible develop a healthy lifestyle and understand the power of movement," Rodriguez previously told Shape. "My new Strength & Cardio program incorporates fun and eﬀective exercises to help keep women motivated while establishing a foundation to strength training that they will be able to utilize in any setting, whether it be at home or the gym!"

The following full-body circuit is made up of four exercises that work to strengthen your quads, glutes, shoulders, biceps, and core — all while helping to increase your balance and endurance. The best part? All you need is a set of dumbbells to get started.

12-Minute Full-Body Beginner Workout

How it works: Rodriguez's full-body workout includes one circuit made up of four exercises. Complete one exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest before moving on to the next exercise. Complete the circuit three times.

What you'll need: A yoga mat (or soft surface) and a set of medium-weight dumbbells.

Warm-Up

Rodriguez stresses the importance of taking a few minutes to warm up before you hit the mat. Just three to five minutes of moderate-intensity cardio, which could include jogging in place or jumping rope, will help rev up your heart rate and loosen up your muscles. Rodriguez also recommends completing some dynamic stretches including leg swings and torso twists to help increase your range of motion and reduce the risk of injury during the workout.

Full-Body Circuit

Squat Thruster

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart. Hold dumbbells in a front racked position with a weight in each hand just in front of shoulders, resting one end of the dumbbell on top of each shoulder. Weight should be stacked over wrists with elbows pointing down.

B. Keeping chest proud and spine tall, lower into a squat, pushing hips back and down until thighs are parallel to the ground. Knees should be in line with toes.

C. Press feet firmly into the ground and drive powerfully through heels to stand. Use the momentum to press the dumbbells overhead, finishing with biceps by ears. Be mindful not to arch your back.

D. Lower the dumbbells to shoulders and return to start.

Repeat for 40 seconds. Rest for 20 seconds before moving on to the next exercise.

Romanian Deadlift to Bicep Curl

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and knees soft. Hold dumbbells in front of hips with palms facing thighs.

B. Squeeze shoulder blades and send hips back while keeping spine neutral.

C. Lower dumbbells down to the front of shins, keeping them close to the body the entire time. Once they pass the knees, do not allow the hips to sink further.

D. At the bottom of the movement, maintain a neutral spine and drive through heels to fully extend hips and knees, squeezing glutes at the top.

E. Upon standing, bend elbows and bring dumbbells towards the chest for the bicep curl. Lower dumbbells and return to starting position.

Repeat for 40 seconds. Rest for 20 seconds before moving on to the next exercise.

Hover to Plank

A. Start on all fours making sure knees are below hips and hands are directly below shoulders. Toes should be tucked and spine neutral. Inhale, brace core and lift both knees off the ground. This is your starting position.

B. Step both feet to the back of the mat one at a time to form a plank position.

C. Step both feet forward one at a time and return to starting position.

Repeat for 40 seconds. Rest for 20 seconds before moving on to the next exercise.

Deadbug

A. Lie on back with legs raised into tabletop position. Knees should be stacked over hips and calves should be parallel to the floor. Extend arms to the ceiling with palms forward, and pull abs tight, bringing navel to spine. This is your starting position.

B. Exhale and lower opposite arm and leg toward the floor and continue alternating. Keep lower back glued to the floor at all times.

Repeat for 40 seconds. Rest for 20 seconds before starting the circuit again.

Repeat entire circuit 3 times total.

Cool Down