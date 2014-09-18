This Workout Routine Combines HIIT and Pilates for the Best of Both Worlds

Steal this formula from David and Dylan Schenk, a husband-wife personal training team and co-founders of LIFT Society in Hollywood, California, to strike the perfect balance in your workout routine.

"When we switched to alternating days of high-intensity circuits with Pilates-based workouts, our clients' mats were just dripping," says Dylan of the aha moment when she knew they'd hit upon the perfect Pilates for weight loss plan.

By combining the benefits of Pilates (increased core strength, flexibility, and pelvic floor strength, to name a few) with the benefits of HIIT (boosted fat burn, metabolism, and cardiovascular health, and more), you get the ultimate workout mix.

How it works: There are two circuits here: a strength circuit using a kettlebell and a bodyweight Pilates circuit. Warm up by holding a plank pose for two minutes, then do each circuit up to three times. Don't rest between each move, but rest as needed between rounds. (Beginners, start with one round and build up to three.) Aim to do the workout three times a week.

What you’ll need: A light kettlebell, around 4lbs. Once you get the hang of the Pilates for weight loss exercises, go heavier; always choose a weight that you can control, though. No bell? Use a five- to eight-pound dumbbell instead.