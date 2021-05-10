I never thought I would be deadlifting 135 pounds. Or going all out on an Assault bike against twenty-somethings. Before I started working out with my trainer two summers ago, I was focused solely on cardio, doing Peloton classes and going for runs. Strength training just wasn't in my wheelhouse. So the first time I used resistance bands in a workout with her, I felt like I was going to die.

Since then, I've gone from doing a bodyweight plank to doing one with a 25-pound weight plate on my back to 35 pounds, then 45 pounds, and now 75 pounds. The main goal with lifting heavy weights is that it never gets easy — since you raise the challenge as you keep getting stronger — but it sure is empowering.

I'm now at a fitness level where I can do tough exercises without feeling like I need to leave the home gym in my garage and recover in my air-conditioned house. And when I do take a Peloton class, like a 30-minute pop class with Ally Love or Cody Rigsby, it's even easier to get through it — sometimes, I even hit new PRs. (Related: The Best Peloton Instructor to Match Your Workout Style)

Once COVID hit, I continued to train three days a week. I was lucky enough to live right by the beach in California, where I could workout outdoors with a mask and gloves, six feet away from everyone else. While working from home during the pandemic, I told my work team: "Why stare at one another on Zoom? If we're not looking at slides, I'm going to walk during our calls."