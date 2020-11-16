"Women want more choice and variety in their workouts with the freedom and power to exercise on their own terms."

When you think of Kayla Itsines' SWEAT app, high-intensity strength workouts probably come to mind. From bodyweight-only programs to cardio-focused training, SWEAT has helped millions of people around the world reach their fitness goals. But if you've been craving something different from the app, you're in luck. SWEAT just launched barre and yoga programs led by three new talented trainers.

"The reality is that many women don't train using one fitness style," Itsines shared in a statement. "They want to be able to include other fitness styles, like barre or yoga, alongside their high-intensity and strength workouts. Women want more choice and variety in their workouts with the freedom and power to exercise on their own terms." (Related: Kayla Itsines Shares What Inspired Her to Launch a Post-Pregnancy Workout Program)

Bonanno's six-week program is suitable for people of all fitness levels and requires no equipment (besides a yoga mat, though you can use a towel instead). Every week, you'll be encouraged to complete three classes, featuring 4-6 sequences per class. Each sequence includes several yoga poses and will take between 3-8 minutes to complete, so you can expect the total workout time to be about 15-45 minutes, depending on the class. Additionally, Bonanno's program recommends two optional low-intensity cardio sessions to round out the week.

"For women who are starting out with yoga, Phyllicia's program is perfect as it provides an accessible and gentle style of yoga that empowers women to safely explore their physical capability," Itsines said in a statement.

Tippkemper's program follows Bonanno's format, offering a six-week program with three vinyasa classes and two low-intensity cardio workouts per week. Each of Tippkemper's classes will feature six sequences, but the poses will be longer — up to 12 minutes each, bringing the total workout time to around 30-45 minutes per class. (Related: 14 Advanced Yoga Poses to Revamp Your Vinyasa Routine)

While Tippkemper's program is beginner-friendly, her flows include more non-traditional poses for those looking to push themselves on the mat. In addition to a yoga mat (or towel), you'll also need a yoga block and a yoga bolster. FTR, though, you can easily substitute with a pillow or cushion at home if you need to.

As for SWEAT's new Barre program, the classes will be led by Britany Williams. Years ago, the trainer started doing barre to help manage the effects of her chronic rheumatoid arthritis, a condition that causes the immune system to attack the body's own tissue (commonly the joints). Now, Williams is taking her expertise to the SWEAT app, where her invigorating classes will fuse traditional elements of ballet and Pilates with athletic, high-intensity movements to build strength and flexibility.

"Barre allows women to get outside of their comfort zone and discover the connection between their body and mind," Williams shared in a statement. "The sense of achievement of mastering a new exercise in barre is incredibly rewarding. Women don't know what they are capable of until they believe in themselves and give it a try." (Related: The Ultimate Full-Body At-Home Barre Workout)

Williams' six-week program offers four classes per week, each of which includes a list of 2- to 8-minute sequences for a total of 30-45 minutes per class. All Barre with Britany classes include full-body movements, but with each class, you can expect a different focus on a specific muscle group. Overall, Williams' program is designed to boost muscular endurance, increase strength, and improve balance and posture — all achieved through low-impact targeted movements and high repetition.

To get a taste of Williams' new Barre program, check out this exclusive lower-body workout designed specifically to target the glutes and quads.

7-Minute Glutes and Quads Workout with Britany Williams

How it works: Perform each of the six exercises back-to-back with no breaks in between for as many reps as allotted. Focus on your form and remember that this workout isn't about speed but about maintaining form and control. If you want to amp things up, you can always add a second lap to the workout for a 14-minute burn. The best part? You don't need any equipment.

Circuit

Alternating Lateral Lunge

A. Stand with feet wider than hip-width apart.

B. Lower into a lunge on your right side, sinking hips back and bending right knee to track directly in line with right foot. Keep left leg straight but not locked, with both feet pointing forward.

C. Push off the right foot to straighten right leg and repeat on the other side.

Repeat for 10 reps per side.

Lateral Lunge Pulse

A. Keep feet wider than hip-width apart.

B. Lower into a lunge on your right side, sinking hips back and bending right knee to track directly in line with right foot. Keep left leg straight but not locked, with both feet pointing forward.

C. While in this lateral lunge position, pulse up and down through your right leg.

D. Push off the right foot to straighten right leg and repeat on the other side.

Repeat for 5 reps per side.

Squat to Chair Squat

A. Keep feet wider than hip-width apart and lower your body down into a squat position.

B. As you stand up, keep hips low and bring left foot to meet the right, immediately returning to a squat position. Repeat on the other side.

Repeat for 10 reps per side.

Chair Squat Pulse

A. Begin in a standing position with both feet and legs together.

B. Shift the hips back and down as if you're about to sit down on a chair.

C. While low in the squat, pulse the thighs and glutes up and down while keeping your back straight and chest lifted.

Repeat for 10 reps.

Lunge to Squat

A. Begin in a standing position and step right foot back into a lunge so that both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep back straight and chest upright.

B. Step forward into a standing position and immediately lower hips and glutes into a squat. Return to a standing position and repeat on the other side.

Repeat for 10 reps per side.

Sumo Squat Pulses

A. Start with feet wider than hip-width apart.

B. Shift your hips back and down into a squat position. Keep your back flat and core braced.

C. Stay low in the squat position and pulse up a few inches and back down.

Repeat for 10 reps.