Welcome to Modify This Move, the ongoing series where you'll find everything you need to amend a standard exercise to meet your goals, your body, and your mood. Each story breaks down how to perform a foundational fitness move, then offers various modifications based on your current fitness or energy level, present or prior injuries, or the muscles you want to target most. So check your ego at that door and ensure every workout meets you where you're at today.

When powerful booties that can deadlift massive weight plates and abs that can handle viral plank challenges are all the rage in the fitness community, it can be tempting to overlook more understated muscle groups, including your upper back. But skipping back day could affect your daily functioning, as these muscles are called upon during functional, everyday movements, such as pulling open heavy doors and lifting laundry baskets off the floor.

One way you can ensure your upper back is receiving the attention it deserves? Mix dumbbell rows, which involve hinging at the hips and pulling two dumbbells up to your ribcage, into your training routine, says Kristie Larson, a NASM-certified personal trainer and body-neutral strength coach in New York. The standard exercise primarily targets your lats (which help extend and rotate the shoulders and arms) and rhomboids (which pull the shoulder blades in toward the spine) and, as a result, helps to improve posture, says Larson. The move also requires core activation in order to support your lower back, preventing it from rounding while you're in a hinged position, she explains.

If the classic dumbbell row sounds too difficult, simple, or painful for you, don't fret — there are plenty of accessible dumbbell row variations you can perform to nab those benefits. For example, weightlifting newbies who want to nail down their form and pros who are ready to progress their load might try a dumbbell row variation that involves supporting their body with a bench. Similarly, folks who are looking to fix their muscle imbalances or tendency to slouch can turn to dumbbell row variations that, over time, can help them meet those goals. And individuals dealing with lower back issues can also try dumbbell row variations that are designed to prevent any sensitivity from worsening. It should go without saying, but there's no harm in modifying a move to ensure it syncs with your personal needs and fitness goals.

Ready to test out the upper-body move and start rectifying your posture? Follow the instructions below to master the traditional dumbbell row, then watch as Larson demonstrates how to switch up the exercise with six different dumbbell row variations she shared that work for all abilities and fitness goals.

How to Do a Dumbbell Row

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms at sides, holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing inward. Bend knees softly.

B. Hinge at hips until chest is nearly parallel with the floor and back is flat, simultaneously lowering the dumbbells to the floor with straight arms. Pull shoulders down and away from ears. This is the starting position.

C. Keeping core engaged and back flat, slowly bend elbows to pull the dumbbells back toward hips. Keep elbows pulled tight next to body and pause once elbows meet ribcage.

D. Slowly extend elbows to lower the dumbbells back to the floor and return to the starting position.

6 Dumbbell Row Variations

If you give the traditional exercise a shot and find that it's not helping you progress in your fitness journey or simply doesn't leave you feeling your best, don't be afraid to try a different dumbbell row variation that meets you where you're at.

Here, you'll find dumbbell row variations that scale the exercise up or down, as well as dumbbell row variations that target specific fitness goals such as improved posture, greater biceps strength, and fixed muscle imbalances. Plus, Larson shares dumbbell row variations that make the exercise more comfortable if you're dealing with your lower back problems. No matter which alternative you choose, continue checking in with your body as you power through your reps and try a different exercise if it doesn't feel right.

While you perform each dumbbell row variation, imagine you're trying to hold a piece of paper or juice a lemon underneath your armpit and pull your elbow to just outside of your ribcage, suggests Larson. These cues will ensure you're properly engaging your lats and rhomboids, keeping your shoulders safe, and getting the most out of the exercise, she explains.

Dumbbell Row Variation to Level Up: Renegade Row

When you're ready to amp up the core challenge, try the renegade row. This dumbbell row variation calls upon your ability to keep stable, as your lower back will try to rotate and extend while you row in a high plank, explains Larson. "So in addition to working the muscles in your upper back, your whole trunk is being challenged to help support you in that plank position."

A. Place two dumbbells shoulder-width apart on the floor. Start in a table-top position, with shoulders stacked over hands, each of which is gripping a dumbbell with palms facing inward. Knees are bent and stacked directly under hips.

B. Step one leg back at a time to come into a high plank position on palms. Feet should be shoulder-width apart. Engage quads, glutes, and core, and tuck tailbone slightly. Pull shoulders down and away from ears,

C. Keeping core engaged and back flat, slowly bend right elbow to pull the dumbbell toward hip. Keep elbow pulled tight next to body and pause once elbow meets ribcage. Make sure to keep hips stable and avoid swaying to the side.

D. Slowly extend right elbow to lower the dumbbell back to the floor and return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side.

Dumbbell Row Variation to Scale Down: Bench-Supported Row

Folks who are relatively new to exercise or coming back from a hiatus may want to start off with this dumbbell row variation. "It's more beginner-friendly because it reduces the challenge on your core muscles — you don't have to work quite so hard to stabilize and you can really focus on perfecting the motion of the row without putting any additional stress on your lower back," says Larson. The exercise can also be useful if you have tight hamstrings and aren't able to fully hinge at the hips or if you want to try lifting bigger loads, she adds. "The bench-supported row can allow you to go heavier, so that can also be a way to progress the move," says Larson.

A. Stand next to a flat workout bench with arms at sides, holding a dumbbell in left hand with palm facing inward. Place right knee on the bench with shin laying flat and toes hanging off the edge. Bend left knee softly.

B. Hinge at hips until chest is nearly parallel with the floor, back is flat, and right hand is resting on the workout bench. Left arm should be fully extended toward the floor. Pull shoulders down and away from ears. This is the starting position.

C. Keeping core engaged and back flat, slowly bend left elbow to pull the dumbbell back toward hips. Keep elbows pulled tight next to body and pause once elbow meets ribcage.

D. Slowly extend elbow to lower the dumbbell back to the floor and return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side.

Dumbbell Row Variation to Improve Posture: Wide-Grip Row

Practicing this dumbbell row variation can do wonders when it comes to standing tall and slouch-free, as it targets some of the smaller muscles in and around your shoulder blades, including the middle and lower traps and deltoids, that play a role in posture, says Larson. Plus, the move strengthens the muscles that stabilize your shoulders, which may be beneficial for people who have a history of shoulder discomfort, she adds.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms at sides, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend knees softly.

B. Hinge at hips until chest is nearly parallel with the floor and back is flat, simultaneously lowering the dumbbells to the floor with straight arms. Pull shoulders down and away from ears and turn palms toward body. This is the starting position.

C. Keeping core engaged and back flat, slowly bend elbows to pull the dumbbells back toward hips. Keep elbows pulled tight next to body and pause once elbows meet ribcage.

D. Slowly extend elbows to lower the dumbbells back to the floor and return to the starting position.

Dumbbell Row Variation to Fix Muscle Imbalances: Single-Arm Row

By performing dumbbell rows with just one arm at a time, you're able to focus on working your shoulder joint through its full range of motion, which can help build resiliency and elasticity within the muscles surrounding your shoulder blade, says Larson. "Moving it through its full range of motion is really what helps keep the shoulder happy and healthy," she adds. What's more, training one side at a time can help even out any potential muscle imbalances. "You're using one hand over the other every day for your whole life — imbalances are going to be natural," she explains. "So it's important to train each side independently of each other in order to build pure strength on one side."

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms at sides, holding a dumbbell in left hand with palm facing inward. Bend knees softly.

B. Hinge at hips until chest is nearly parallel with the floor and back is flat, simultaneously lowering the dumbbell to the floor with straight arms. Pull shoulders down and away from ears. This is the starting position.

C. Keeping core engaged, back flat, and right arm extended, slowly bend left elbow to pull the dumbbell back toward hips. Keep left elbow pulled tight next to body and pause once elbow meets ribcage.

D. Slowly extend left elbow to lower the dumbbell back to the floor and return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side.

Dumbbell Row Variation for Lower Back Pain: Incline Row

If you're experiencing lower back sensitivity or experience discomfort in a hinged position, turn to this dumbbell row variation, suggests Larson. "The bench is helping to support some of your weight and you can get the forward angle that the hinge gives you without actually having to hinge," she says. Aim to position your bench's backrest at a 45- to 60-degree angle, she adds.

A. Sit on a workout bench facing the backrest, which should be positioned at a 45- to 60-degree angle, and hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing inward. Lean torso against the backrest so top of chest is in line with the top of the bench and extend legs behind body, forming a straight line from heels to head. Lower the dumbbells to the floor with straight arms and pull shoulders down and away from ears. This is the starting position.

B. Keeping core engaged, slowly bend elbows to pull the dumbbells back toward hips. Keep elbows pulled tight next to body and pause once elbows meet ribcage.

C. Slowly extend elbows to lower the dumbbells back to the floor and return to the starting position.

Dumbbell Row Variation to Target Biceps: Reverse-Grip Row

In this dumbbell row variation, your palms will face forward rather than inward, a small tweak that brings the biceps into play, says Larson. "If you wanted to have a row variation that really hits your biceps and they're able to actively work, this is a really good one," she adds.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms at sides, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend knees softly.

B. Hinge at hips until chest is nearly parallel with the floor and back is flat, simultaneously lowering the dumbbells to the floor with straight arms. Pull shoulders down and away from ears and turn palms to face forward. This is the starting position.

C. Keeping core engaged and back flat, slowly bend elbows to pull the dumbbells back toward hips. Keep elbows pulled tight next to body and pause once elbows meet ribcage.

D. Slowly extend elbows to lower the dumbbells back to the floor and return to the starting position.

Photography: Anthony Cunanan

Art direction: Jenna Brillhart

Model and fitness expert: Kristie Larson

Hair and makeup: Tee Chavez

Activewear: Girlfriend Collective

Workout bench: Ignite by SPRI