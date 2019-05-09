So you want to know how to get thinner thighs or skinny legs? Here's the thing: You can't spot-reduce fat or target-tone certain areas of your body. That's just not how weight loss works. You can, however, develop the muscles in your legs to appear more firm, "toned," and, most importantly, to feel strong and capable. As a result, you may score the appearance of thinner thighs. (Don't believe it? Check out these body transformations from lifting weights.)

This circuit of thigh-slimming exercises created by trainer and fitness expert Jessica Smith will help strengthen your whole lower body—especially your quads, hamstrings, abductors, and adductors (or the front, back, outside, and inside of your thighs, respectively).

How it works: Do 15 reps of each move back-to-back without rest, up to four days a week. Be sure to couple your lower-body and thigh workouts with cardio exercise, a healthy diet, and other strength workouts to make the most of these thigh-slimming exercises.

Equipment needed: None. You can do all these moves with just your bodyweight. Want to boost your burn? Try adding a set of 5- to 10-pound dumbbells (free weights have tons

of benefits!) to some of the strength moves for an added challenge.