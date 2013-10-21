Pumping iron is great and all, but if you're constantly traveling or have a home gym that's the size of a closet, weight lifting isn't necessarily an option. Luckily, resistance bands can help you strengthen your muscles while only taking up as much space as a sock, so you can stash 'em in your suitcase or desk drawer for a muscle-quivering workout whenever, wherever. (Related: How to Use Resistance Bands to Fake Heavier Weights at Home)

Not sure *how* to use a band to get all of its benefits? Start with this full-body resistance band workout from Miami-based fitness expert Jessica Smith. All you need is one super-portable, super-affordable band to see some major gains.

How it works: Do one set of the prescribed number of reps for each exercise with little to no rest between each move. After you finish the entire circuit, rest 1-2 minutes, and then repeat the whole thing two more times (three circuits total).

You’ll need: One resistance band, a mat (optional)

Training tip: Resistance bands vary in size, shape, and thickness. You may need to modify or change the way you use your band, depending on the type that you have at home.