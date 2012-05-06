These Are the Absolute Best Ab Exercises, According to Trainers

"This move is one of my all-time favorite abs sculpting exercises," says Andrea Rogers, creator and founder of Xtend Barre who favors the move as part of a full abs workout. "It strengthens the abdominal muscles while developing stability of the pelvic lumbar region. You can also amp things up by increasing the tempo." (Related: The Barre Studio Abs Workout Sculpts a Strong Core with No Equipment)

A. Start seated, then lean back, resting weight on forearms (bending elbows behind body, fingers facing forward). Extend both legs straight out in front of body.

B. Bend right knee into a 'passé position' by pointing right foot and pressing the inside edge of right foot along the inside of left knee.

C. Draw abs in tight and lift legs off the mat and toward chest (maintaining passé position).

D. Bring right knee to right side of chest and then lower legs (still in passé) back down, about two inches from the floor (or as low as possible).

E. Repeat 8 times and then switch legs.

Try to do 8 reps on each side, for up to 2 sets.