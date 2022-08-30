Best Personal Trainer Certification Programs

Finding a personal trainer certification that fits your needs can help propel your career forward and pave the way for further education. The requirements for personal training certifications can vary but typically require trainers to take a certification exam based on a curriculum established by each certifying organization. Here's a list of some of the best personal training certification programs out there today.

To work in most gyms, a personal training certificate is encouraged and often required. Personal training certifications teach more than just correct form–they typically combine information about best business practices, tips on how to create a fitness plan for your client, knowledge of how exercise affects the body, and ways to exercise more efficiently to reach your clients' goals.

Personal training can be a rewarding career field with a flexible schedule and limitless possibilities. A passion for health and fitness and a personal training certificate are two of the most important elements for working in the fitness industry.

01 of 06 Best Overall: National Academy of Sports Medicine Courtesy of NASM Learn More Key Specs Cost: $999–$2699

$999–$2699 Accreditation: National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)

National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) Online or In Person: online Why We Chose It The National Academy of Sports Medicine is one of the most recognized certification programs available. Its self-study and guided courses give a well-rounded basis for coaching and guarantee that participants will find a job in the first 90 days after certification. Pros & Cons Pros Robust study materials, including video library

Lifetime certification is available for a fee

Career board and 90-day job guarantee Cons Certification is only good for two years unless lifetime certification is purchased

No option for in-person education Overview When it comes to certifications, reputation matters. The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has more than three decades of experience and over 1.4 million respected fitness professionals to their credit. NASM offers several certification tracks, including personal training, nutrition, wellness coaching, and numerous specializations. Its online course focuses on professional development, client relations, applied sciences and nutrition, assessment skills, exercise techniques, and program design. It's designed to be completed in 15 weeks, but the self-study course allows 180 days from start to finish. Participants can also opt for access to fitness experts for advice and a hard copy of the textbook. Like many programs, NASM requires trainers to recertify every two years after completing continuing education units intended to keep their skills sharp. Unlike other programs, however, NASM allows trainers to pay $399 for a lifetime certification, which could save a lot of money in the long run. The program is open to high school graduates or GED holders and requires all participants to be CPR and Automated External Difibrilator (AED)-certified before taking the Certified Personal Trainer exam. Exams can be taken online or in person at a local testing center; a live proctor oversees both. Participants can choose from self-study for $89 a month, premium self-study for $125 a month, guided study for $161 a month, and all-inclusive packages for $243 a month. (The all-inclusive includes lifetime recertification, test prep, and CPR/AED certification.) Once the exam is passed, NASM has a 90-day job guarantee–if you don't find a job in 90 days, they will refund the price of the course for premium self-study and up.

02 of 06 Best For Professional Support: American Council on Exercise Courtesy of ACE Learn More Key Specs Cost: $979–$1729, with frequent promo codes available

$979–$1729, with frequent promo codes available Accreditation: NCCA and European Health and Fitness Association Standards Council (EHFA)

NCCA and European Health and Fitness Association Standards Council (EHFA) Online or In Person: online Why We Chose It When you're just dipping your toe into the fitness industry, it's nice to have the freedom to take things at your own pace. The ACE curriculum is self-guided with options for live help. The ACE program is rooted in integrated movement and helps customize plans for each client. Once you complete the program, the training materials are available to you for your lifetime. Pros & Cons Pros Continuing support after certification through a job board and podcast

Backed by a scientific advisory panel

Self-paced Cons Only one opportunity to test is included in the original plan price

Renewal prices go up if certification is allowed to expire

Exercise 101 course only available with the Plus plan or higher Overview When you're just starting the personal trainer certification process, the fundamentals are essential. The American Council on Excercise offers an excellent basis for any fitness career with science-backed theories and techniques, and the ability to go at your own pace so you can truly understand the material. The ACE personal trainer certification is specifically focused on how to have a successful career in the fitness industry. The program can usually be completed in three to six months, allowing users to jumpstart their career journey. On-demand support is also available so students can get the one-on-one help they need to succeed as they work to complete the course. The ACE Plus program is the most popular option. It includes access to your exam curriculum guided by the ACE University, a personal trainer textbook in digital and hardcopy, a study companion guide, live Q&A webinars, an Exercise Science 101 course, and the opportunity to take the exam from home with a live proctor. Once students have tested and passed, they are well-equipped to work in gyms or with private clients. The program focuses on your role as a personal trainer, creating a client-centered approach and finding ways to motivate and design courses for clients. One of ACE's strongest features is its career support. The organization has a podcast, the ACE Pro Compass content hub, a job board, and a directory and profile option to help establish yourself as a fitness professional. The website also offers continuing education credits you'll need when you recertify every two years.

03 of 06 Best for Guided Study: International Sports Sciences Association Courtesy of ISSA Learn More Key Specs Cost: $119 per month for 12 months, discounts are frequently available

$119 per month for 12 months, discounts are frequently available Accreditation: NCCA, Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC)

NCCA, Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) Online or In Person: online Why We Chose It If you prefer guided study, the International Sports Sciences Association's personal training certification is a great option. The program can help you fast-track your training and has an expansion pack geared toward the four learning styles (auditory, kinesthetic, visual, reading/writing). Job placement is also guaranteed with their job promise guarantee. Pros & Cons Pros One-on-one study help

Expansion pack offers tools for different learning styles

Free recertification with ISSA continuing education units

Job promise guarantee Cons Money-back job promise guarantee only available in the continental U.S.

No live instruction unless the most expensive option is purchased Overview Not everyone learns the same way or at the same pace, and the Internation Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) honors that. Its online curriculum offers flexibility for students, whether they want to fast-track their training in four weeks or go at their own pace, utilizing student forums and a dedicated success coach for extra help. Established in 1988, ISSA is one of the oldest personal training certification programs and has trained nearly half a million people. Unlike some courses where the course training is optional as long as you pass the test, the ISSA certification is earned by taking the open book, online test, and submitting weekly quizzes. This required training ensures that trainers are knowledgeable and well-rounded, rather than just certified. All candidates must also be CPR/AED-certified to gain their personal training certification. The ISSA course is one of the most interactive of the courses we found. It encourages students to collaborate using the student forum and to work with their dedicated success coach. An optional study expansion pack ($49.95) offers flashcards, crossword puzzles, audio lessons, and other tools that cater to various learning styles. ISSA also guarantees that students will find a job within six months of certification (with stipulations), or they receive a refund for their course. With longevity on its side, ISSA has cemented a solid reputation and a 4.7 rating on Trust Pilot. Certifications are valid for two years and cost $99 to renew, however, recertification is free if your continuing education units are completed with ISSA.

04 of 06 Best on a Budget: National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) Courtesy of NESTA Learn More Key Specs Cost: $349–$477

$349–$477 Accreditation: NCCA

NCCA Online or In Person: online Why We Chose It It can be easy to spend thousands on personal training certifications, but the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) offers an all-in-one package for under $500 that includes study materials, chapter quizzes, and lifetime access to training, along with the exam. Pros & Cons Pros Certification is valid for four years, twice as long as other companies

Top tier package is under $500

Business and career system included Cons Other programs offer more robust training materials

Smaller number of graduates

Expensive to retest Overview When you're trying to jumpstart your career, the prices and options for personal training certifications can be daunting. The National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) offers a comprehensive package that includes a digital study guide covering both client interaction, exercise theory, program design, and business strategies for building your business, all at a relatively low cost. NESTA is the most affordable certification option on the market–if you're already well-versed in the concepts, you can take the exam for only $349. For $399, you'll receive a digital study manual. For most students just starting out, the top tier offers the most value with 10 hours of audio and video training, a study manual, quizzes, and unlimited practice exams. NESTA isn't the most well-known certification, but it is NCCA-accredited. Whereas other programs emphasize their scientific backing, NESTA focuses on business building and includes online coaching, a training course, and a business system. Certification testing for NESTA is also somewhat different. The exam must be taken in a proctored physical location–there is no online testing option. PSI Exam locations proctor the test and are available in all 50 states as well as some international locations. Students must have a CPR card or equivalent certification to take the test. Those who don't pass the test with a 71 or better will need to retake the exam and score higher than 71 points to get certified for an additional fee of $199. NESTA's certification is valid for four years, which is double that of most other certifications. It does require twice the number of continuing education units (CEUs), but for those that want to pace out their continuing education, this can grant a bit of flexibility.

05 of 06 Best for Specialization: The Yoga Project Courtesy of Yoga Project Learn More Key Specs Cost: $2250

$2250 Accreditation: Yoga Alliance 200-hour RYT

Yoga Alliance 200-hour RYT Online or In Person: online Why We Chose It While yoga certification can't help you take on personal training clients in a gym setting, it will allow you to teach yoga classes. The Yoga Project offers a blend of traditional yoga techniques and ideology, and corrective exercise theory. Pros & Cons Pros Science-backed theory

Online teaching platform

One year to complete course Cons Not valid for personal training work despite scientific basis

Costly in comparison to other programs Overview Enter any gym in America and you'll likely see a yoga class on the schedule. A 200-hour yoga certification is your gateway to teaching those classes. Yoga certification is based on hours of practice and is typically completed in person with a singular teacher. However, since the pandemic, online training has become an accepted way to get certified. The Yoga Project, headed by Stacy and Dave Dockins, combines power vinyasa flow that incorporates several different yoga traditions with exercise science. The Yoga Project course can be completed in four to five months, but the lessons are available for up to a year. Weekly live sessions with the Dockins offer students a chance to ask questions and hone their skills for the first three months. Since yoga courses are certified differently and focus on a singular modality, certification only allows students to teach yoga, not train people in a gym setting. However, the Yoga Project has more scientific information about anatomy and physiology than many other yoga programs, based on Stacy Dockins's book, Embodied Posture, and work in exercise research. Dockins is certified with the NASM and works in orthopedic rehabilitation and exercise psychology at the Osteopathic Medical School at A.T. Still University. For those who may want to teach yoga but can't take off weeks or months for intensive training, the online format offers a great opportunity for training. The course price includes reading assignments from course textbooks, discussion assignments, writing assignments, quizzes, weekly live sessions with the Dockins, and practice teaching.