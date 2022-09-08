9 of the Best Online Pilates Classes to Help Get You Moving at Home

Here are the top nine online Pilates programs and classes, according to Shape, available now.

Although Pilates may not seem as meditative as yoga,it does often emphasize the importance of centering yourself mentally as well as physically. Many classes start with breathing exercises and most online services offer specialized relaxation classes. A high-quality, online Pilates program can provide users with both a foundation that they can bring to in-person Pilates classes and a clear path toward enhancing their strength and receiving the full benefits of Pilates.

Pilates is an exercise modality that focuses largely on the muscles that make up your core through a series of mostly floor-based exercises that flow together. "All Pilates exercises focus on precision, alignment, and control," says Robin Long, certified Pilates instructor and founder of Lindywell, an online Pilates studio. Although Pilates is often compared to yoga because it involves breathwork, it is decidedly different in that it lacks the spiritual component and offers different physical benefits. The more specific movements used in Pilates do a better job of strengthening and protecting muscles than the larger movements in yoga, says Pilates instructor Malak Sharaf.

01 of 09 Best Overall: Pilatesology Courtesy of Pilatesology Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $20 per month or $179 per year

$20 per month or $179 per year Experience Level: All

All Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV Why We Chose It: Pilatesology has over 1,000 workouts designed to fit every need regardless of whether you're a Pilates pro excited to try out their new Reformer or a beginner using a beach towel for a mat. Pros & Cons Pros Instructors have years (if not decades) of experience

Reformer, Tower, and Wunda chair workouts available

Over 2,000 videos to choose from Cons No other types of fitness classes are available

No focus on mental health

Volume of content can be overwhelming to new users Overview Pilatesology singular focus on pilates enables the program to have all of the features you might want when honing this particular fitness style. Users can find dozens of videos on the site to fit their needs, regardless of skill or access to equipment. Alisa Wyatt and her husband Jack Coble founded Pilatesology in 1997 after working with Romana Kryzanowska — the successor to the founder of Pilates, Joseph Pilates. Since then, they've made Pilates more accessible through their affordable service. Pilatesology only costs $20 per month when you sign up for a monthly subscription, and you can find many of their workouts free on YouTube. The sites' numerous workout series span all skill levels and can cater to those with or without Pilates equipment at home. For example, there's a beginner mat series and an intermediate Magic Circle program. There are even classes designed for folks with Parkinson's disease. All of these workouts can be streamed on any mobile device as well as on your TV.

02 of 09 Best for Beginners: Glo Courtesy of Glo Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $245 a year or $24 per month

$245 a year or $24 per month Experience Level: All

All Platforms: iOS, desktop, Android, AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, and Chromecast Why We Chose It: Beginners have access to a 16-class Pilates course just for them on Glo, as well as live classes ranked by intensity and difficulty. Pros & Cons Pros Users can adjust music and instructor voice volumes separately

Platform is easy to navigate, especially for newcomers

Users can build their own personal library of favorite classes and programs

"Practice Together" feature enhances accountability Cons Not as many Pilates classes as yoga classes

No free classes available without signing up for the free trial

No Reformer or other Pilates-specific equipment videos available Overview Glo is the ideal platform for those looking to try Pilates for the first time. It guides new users gently through an introductory course and clearly separates the content into categories based on ability level. Glo's introductory Pilates course grounds the user in the practice by explicitly teaching breathwork and form. Since every video is labeled with a difficulty level, it's easy for beginners to incorporate a broad range of workouts in addition to the beginner classes. In addition to its library of OnDemand classes, Glo offers subscribers multiple live classes to choose from every day, so you will never run out of content. If you need accountability to complete workouts, Glo offers a "Practice Together" feature that lets you and up to seven other users to complete a class together. Glo's Pilates library is complemented by extensive yoga, mediation, and general fitness collections that enable users to try a variety of workout styles. It's definitely worth the $24 a month price that kicks in after the seven-day free trial.

03 of 09 Best for Intermediate to Advanced: Melissa Wood Health Courtesy of Melissa Wood Health Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $9.99 a month or $99 per year

$9.99 a month or $99 per year Experience Level: All levels

All levels Platforms: iOS, Android, desktop Why We Chose It: Melissa Wood Health provides users with programs that progressively increase in difficulty, including ones designed for users already far along in their Pilates journey. Pros & Cons Pros Most videos are under 30 minutes

Daily schedule provided

A healthy mix of meditation, pilates, yoga, and general strength training Cons Search function doesn't have filters

Workouts over 45 minutes are not available

No tracking features Overview Melissa Wood's program focuses on strength-building and efficient workouts, especially for more seasoned Pilates students. While there are videos targeting beginners, more advanced Pilates students may appreciate the ability to target specific muscles and programs that challenge their fitness level. However, one of the great benefits of Wood's program is her explicit call for self-love since she founded the program after recovering from bulimia. Subscribers have access to daily workouts as well as to Wood's sculpt programs that aim to enhance muscle tone. In addition to the workout videos, users can explore Wood's video recipes, guided meditations, and lifestyle videos. There is no reason not to try MWH—even if you forget to cancel after the seven-day trial, you will only be charged $9.99 if you chose the monthly plan.

04 of 09 Best to Improve Core Strength: Lindywell Courtesy of Lindywell Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $27 per month, $144 for six months, or $228 for the year

$27 per month, $144 for six months, or $228 for the year Experience Level: All

All Platforms: Android, iOS, desktop Why We Chose It: Lindywell delivers workouts that both activate your core and ground you mentally. Pros & Cons Pros Both a daily workout schedule and an extensive list of extra workouts available

Instructors give clear verbal instructions

Workouts are organized both by duration and muscles being targeted Cons Expensive when you consider the lack of additional features

Workouts aren't ranked by difficulty

Recipes only added monthly Overview Lindywell's motto is "growth over guilt." Its short daily workouts efficiently target core muscles with the aim of enabling subscribers to make progress without feeling tortured. Lindywell, previously known as The Balanced Life, was originally founded by Robin Long in 2009 in order to empower women to take care of their bodies. The Lindywell platform provides users with a streamlined experience. When you enter the app, the first thing you see is a daily workout Monday through Friday or a message saying that you have the weekend off. From there, users have the option to explore the library of workouts, all of which are led by one of four certified trainers, or browse the recipes which were written by the site's registered dietitian. The classes are generally 20-minutes long, although some are over a half hour. Although a few require common Pilates equipment like a core ball, most can be done with your body alone. If after checking out their free workout videos available on their YouTube channel, you decide to sign up, you can choose between three payment plans. The monthly plan comes with a 14-day free trial. You have to pay upfront for the annual and biannual plans, but you do get a month to ask for a full refund.

05 of 09 Best for Cardio: HOUSEWORK Courtesy of Housework Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $24.99 a month or $299.00 a year

$24.99 a month or $299.00 a year Experience Level: Targets intermediate to advanced, but there are beginner classes

Targets intermediate to advanced, but there are beginner classes Platforms: iOS, Android, desktop, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast Why We Chose It: HOUSEWORK is a pilates fusion program that combines strength building with energetic cardio programs set to upbeat house music. Pros & Cons Pros Instructor gives clear instructions while maintaining an energetic vibe

"Headliner" workouts feature music from top house artists

Includes live Zoom workouts Cons Workouts aren't ranked by difficulty

Typical Pilates breathwork isn't stressed

Workouts are all fast-paced which might be hard for beginners to follow Overview HOUSEWORK nails the cardio aspect of Pilates by combining the form with a more typical cardio workout to the beat of energizing house music. Users may find that they leave a pool of sweat behind after each workout. In 2017, Sydney Miller created HOUSEWORK to motivate users to do "musically driven routines that are equal parts challenging and addicting." After a seven-day free trial, users get access to a large library of videos ranging from five minutes to one hour for $25 a month. If you're looking for a relaxing workout, HOUSEWORK is not for you. The videos are all high-energy and fast-paced — perfect for getting you excited daily to hop on your mat. Despite the speed, Miller doesn't ignore the importance of form and strengthening the core muscles. Potential subscribers should know that although there are beginner classes, this program is targeted toward those who are already familiar with cardio and Pilates and can handle an intense workout.

06 of 09 Best Free: Move With Nicole Courtesy of Move with Nicole Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Free

Free Experience Level: All

All Platforms: YouTube Why We Chose It The sheer volume of free workouts and helpful modifications and guidance make Move With Nicole's channel a must-try for Pilates enthusiasts on a budget. Pros & Cons Pros Over 150 free workouts available

Heavy emphasis on beginners

Workout plans available Cons May not have enough advanced content for some subscribers

No educational content

Not all workouts are labeled by difficulty Overview Move with Nicole is one of the best free Pilates programs out there because of the sheer volume of content available. The videos range in length from full-body, hour-long Pilates classes to a 10-minute inner thigh workout. While there are workouts available that focus on particular body parts, Nicole takes the time in her longer videos to emphasize the importance of breathing and relaxation. In addition to the Pilates videos, Move with Nicole also includes yoga and barre content. This diversity allows beginners to figure out what subtypes of workouts they enjoy without financially investing in a class.

07 of 09 Best for Seniors: Pilates Anytime Courtesy of Pilates Anytime Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $22 a month or $240 per year

$22 a month or $240 per year Experience Level: All

All Platforms: iOS, Android, desktop, Chromecast, Roku, and Apple TV Why We Chose It: Not only does Pilates Anytime emphasize the gentleness of most of their workouts, but it also has classes exclusively for seniors, including those that are osteoporosis-safe. Pros & Cons Pros A live transcript accompanies each class

Users can leave notes that they can review later

Modifications are always available Cons No other types of workouts

None of the classes feature music, not even the dance ones

There are many videos, but no clear path for advancement Overview With over 70 videos dedicated to seniors, Pilates Anytime provides older users with enough content to satisfy every need. It even has a series on "active aging" that emphasizes the importance of loving being in your body as you age. However, Pilates Anytime isn't just for older users; it also has a beginner series for users of any age as well as advanced classes. Pilates Anytime was founded in 2010 and now has over 3,000 videos. With over 200 instructors to choose from, users will no doubt find one that suits their style. The videos are available on a wide range of platforms including Roku and Apple TV. Furthermore, the site includes educational videos such as ones advising users on how to choose a Reformer and a discussion about diversity in Pilates. There are also some unique features such as the ability to take notes on videos and a transcript that accompanies each video. Pilates Anytime isn't for everyone. If you like a step-by-step path to success, it probably won't work well for you because there aren't any programs to follow. And although there are many workout videos, all of them are Pilates-based, so you may find yourself looking elsewhere if you want to expand your workout regime. After a 15-day free trial, users will be charged $22 per month, which is reasonable considering how much content is available.

08 of 09 Best for Variety of Classes Offered: Obé Fitness Courtesy of Obe Fitness Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $27 monthly, $65 quarterly, $199 annually

$27 monthly, $65 quarterly, $199 annually Experience Level: All

All Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, and FireTV Why We Chose It: Obé Fitness has one of the broadest ranges of workout videos available. If you get bored with the nearly 600 Pilates videos, you can switch to anything, from boxing to trampoline workouts. Pros & Cons Pros Many classes don't require equipment

Classes are high energy, colorful, and accompanied by music

Live classes available and replayable Cons No clear sequence to follow for beginner Pilates

Some classes are labeled "open level," making their difficulty unclear

No educational content to get you started Overview Obé Fitness excels at variety. Its Pilates classes vary considerably in length, equipment used, and focus. Although there are no Reformer or Tower classes, users have the option to include weights, bands, and even sliders to keep things interesting. And the variety doesn't end at Pilates. Obé aims to be an all-in-one fitness platform with classes for every workout style and even nutrition education videos. Obé is built to make working out the highlight of your day. Users will immediately be engaged by the colorful style and catchy music which keeps workouts exciting. The instructors are vibrantly enthusiastic about whatever they are teaching. There are no free classes available, but there is a week-long free trial that gives users unlimited access to content before a fee is charged. A monthly payment plan is $27 a month, whereas a quarterly subscription is only $65 for three months, and it's $199 a year if you pay annually.