It's easy to let travel derail your workout routine — a long flight and an even longer road trip can make you want to face-plant straight into the bed as soon as you arrive. After all, you don't have your go-to gear, your hotel might not have a gym, and hey, you're on vacation — you'll get back on track when it's over, right? Not so fast.

Exercise can be part of your vacation with this excuse-proof hotel room workout that can help you squeeze in a killer workout whenever, wherever.

Fitness expert Jessica Smith designed this on-the-road, hotel room, total-body workout to help you stay fit and energized with minimal space and no equipment.

How it works: Perform 1 set of the prescribed number of reps for each exercise without resting in between moves. Once you've completed the last exercise, rest 1-2 minutes and repeat the entire circuit 1 or 2 more times.