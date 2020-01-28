Always wanted to do wheel pose with ease? Frustrated that forward bends are so difficult and don't know why? (Hint: Every forward bend is a back bend in disguise!) Improving back flexibility is key. A more flexible spine reduces overall back pain, helps you sleep, and strengthens your posture.

These seven yoga poses will help you open your hips, open your shoulders, create more space in your body, and improve your overall back flexibility. (If your hips are particularly tight, try these yoga hip openers, too.)

Do the complete series at least three times a week, finishing with your favorite spinal twist when you are done.