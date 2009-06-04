If your jaw just dropped, you're not alone—many people experience visceral reactions (i.e., spontaneous muscle contractions, intense feelings of befuddlement and curiosity) when seeing AcroYoga poses for the first time. But be forewarned: Observers may become die-hard practitioners, so say the group of seven teachers and students that's shown here working their malleable magic at Om Factory in New York City.

What you don't see are the Thai massages they give each other before, during, and after completing each of the many AcroYoga poses in their repertoire, which help facilitate a sense of trust, solidarity, and utter relaxation. Complimentary massage, the thrill of hanging upside down—it's easy to understand the addiction to bending your body into impressive AcroYoga poses. Here, these yogis share what keeps them coming back for more.

The Players

Chris Loebsack, AcroYoga Teacher

Becca Krauss, AcroYoga Teacher

Mary Aranas, AcroYoga Teacher

Will Nagel, AcroYoga, Teacher

Deven Sisler, AcroYoga Teacher

Mitch Gerbus, Student

Alyona Mindlin, Student

The Positions

Flyer: The person who is at the pinnacle of the pose.

Base: The person positioned at the bottom of the move; supports the flyer.

Spotter: A person who is not involved in the AcroYoga poses but provides additional balance to ensure safety.