The Best Online Yoga Classes to Take Your Practice Virtual
Get your flow on at home with these picks for the best online yoga classes. From slow, soothing sequences to power Vinyasa sessions and everything in between, you'll find a platform that works for you.
You already know yoga has its benefits, expanding from the mind (stress relief) to the body (stronger muscles and bones and increased flexibility). What's even better is that you can gain these perks right at home thanks to some pretty stellar online yoga classes that help you catch your calm. No matter where or when you're practicing — or whether you're looking for a slow, soothing flow, an intense, heart-pumping sequence, or you want to address a specific mental or physical issue — these digital studios and yoga apps help you uncover peace and power in your poses. All you have to do is find your favorite flow or instructor. Best news? Many offer free trial periods or classes to help you find that rhythm.
Joyn
With a focus on body autonomy and inclusivity — with a brand tagline of "no judgment. no diet talk. no BS."—Joyn welcomes every body to join its classes. The focus of every workout is finding joy in your movement, with classes lasting anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes. Some sessions focus on topics such as balance or patience, while others offer hip stretches or restorative poses. You also get instructional videos, such as those that walk you through how to do a half-moon pose. Each instructor brings a diverse background, and those in larger bodies should feel welcome to kick off their practice with this platform. (See: How Sarah Sapora Discovered Kundalini Yoga After Feeling Unwelcome In Other Classes)
Cost: 30-day free trial, then $10/month; joyn.co
Try it if you're looking for a digital space that makes you feel safe, accepted, and empowered to move, no matter what.
Yoga with Adriene
Whether you're a beginner, prefer shorter yoga sessions, or need to work through something such as uncertainty, Adriene has an online yoga class for you. For those looking for a 30-day yoga challenge, Adriene is also your yogi. Her soothing voice and open approach to yoga mean you'll feel welcome to move your body in a way that feels good for you and in a manner that brings you calm and confidence.
Cost: free; YouTube
Try it if you're looking for a consistent routine — that doesn't cost a cent.
Peloton
You know this platform will have you dancing on the bike and cruising on the treadmill — but you can also slow it down for a flow with Peloton's top yoga instructors. The platform's online yoga classes target both those new to the practice and those with years of experience, and each session features amazing playlists, motivating mantras, and teachers you'll want to keep returning to again and again. Online yoga classes on the Peloton app last anywhere from five minutes to 75 minutes. (See: The Best Peloton Instructor to Match Your Workout Style)
Cost: 30-day free trial, then $13/month (no equipment), $39/month (with equipment); onepeloton.com
Try it if instructors make or break your experience or if you want more workout options outside of yoga.
Alo Moves
From yoga sculpt classes and vigorous vinyasas to yoga for cross-training, you can turn up the energy with the online yoga classes on Alo Moves. Each class gets marked with a difficulty level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced), as well as intensity level (from 1 to 4), so you know exactly what you're getting into before you start moving. You can also find sessions targeted at waking you up in the morning or helping you wind down at night. (See: Turn to These Streaming Workouts When You Can't Break a Sweat at the Gym)
Cost: 14-day free trial, then $20/month; alomoves.com
Try it if you want more fast-paced yoga to get the heart pumping and the body heating up.
Nike Training
If you're a runner, biker, or weight lifter, you'll want to sign up for the Nike Training app. Instructors lead you through breath-to-movement practices, meant to help you become a better, more well-rounded athlete. You'll find online yoga classes focused on core work, restoration, stability, strength, and more, ranging from 10 minutes to 60 minutes. You can't go wrong with this best yoga app.
Cost: free; nike.com
Try it if you're looking to supplement your strength or endurance workouts with flexibility and mobility sessions.
Yoga Vida
For online yoga classes complete with variations for newbies and advanced yogis alike, and an emphasis on choosing poses that feel good for your body, Yoga Vida brings the options. This previously NYC-based brick-and-mortar studio now offers a mix of online yoga classes, including 30-, 45-, and 60-minute open-level flows, Iyengar-style sessions, as well as HIIT-infused and restorative-based practices.
Cost: $9/class, $65/month unlimited; yogavida.com
Try it if you want a studio-like experience at home.
The Yoga Room
You'll find a range of online yoga classes for different populations on The Yoga Room's YouTube channel. Based in Round Rock, TX, the studio offers sessions including strengthening yoga for bigger bodies, yoga for mobility issues, yoga for achy knees, and more. You'll also find a mix of daily yoga challenges and plenty of explanations on how to perform different poses.
Cost: free; YouTube
Try it if you're hoping for an intro to yoga, have any limitations, or want plus-size pose variations.
CorePower Yoga
CorePower blends strength training exercises (often focusing on the core) into nearly every yoga session they offer on-site. Choose from three of their signature classes, C1, C2, C3, which go up in intensity and experience level, or opt for Yoga Sculpt (YS) if you want weight training exercises mixed in with yoga poses. With their Lesson (L) classes, you can also focus on specific poses, mastering drills on your way to the full progression. (See: Try This Heart-Opening Yoga Workout Video When You Need to Bring In the Positive Energy)
Cost: 7-day free trial, then $20/month; corepowerondemand.com
Try it if you're looking for strength- and power-focused flows or lessons on nailing certain poses.
Sky Ting TV
Learn headstands, find balance on your feet, stretch out those hips — whatever you're looking to achieve in your practice, you can do it in these online yoga classes, set in an uber serene space. An NYC studio founded by Krissy Jones and Chloe Kernaghan, Sky Ting added the TV option with on-demand classes that span from about 10 minutes to more than an hour. Sessions introduce new poses or simply help you turn your attention inward and unearth some zen. Search by type, level, teacher, and duration or opt for a live class, if that's your preference).
Cost: 7-day free trial, then $20/month; skyting.com/tv
Try it if you want to try new poses to help you get in tune with your body.
Glo
Well-known yogis including Kathryn Budig and Elena Bower teach on this digital yoga platform, featuring vinyasa-style classes (a more vigorous practice). To set you up with some class suggestions, you'll answer a few questions, including what you want to focus on (say, flexibility or finding calm), the type of teacher you prefer (such as, traditional, playful, inspirational, informational, etc.), and how many yoga classes you've taken previously. In addition to on-demand online yoga classes, Glo recently added a limited line-up of live classes.
Cost: 7-day free trial, then $18/month, glo.com
Try it if you like variety in your yoga classes and want to mix Pilates into your schedule, too.
Yogi Approved
Calling all earth-conscious yogis to the mat! This yoga platform plants one food-growing tree for every class you take — so far, that's amounted to more than 190,000 trees. But beyond the eco focus, this women-owned online studio also features hundreds of online yoga classes, including vinyasa, Hatha, and restorative styles. With new classes added every week, you have lots of options for finding your favorite flow, and you can opt for a quick 10-minute class or those that last an hour. You also have the choice of sessions that focus on poses that benefit runners, building more breath awareness, or prepping for splits — to name a few of the stand-out options.
Cost: 14-day free trial, then $14/month or $5 drop-ins; yogiapproved.com
Try it if you want to give back to the environment while showing your body (and mind) some love.