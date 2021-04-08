With a focus on body autonomy and inclusivity — with a brand tagline of "no judgment. no diet talk. no BS."—Joyn welcomes every body to join its classes. The focus of every workout is finding joy in your movement, with classes lasting anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes. Some sessions focus on topics such as balance or patience, while others offer hip stretches or restorative poses. You also get instructional videos, such as those that walk you through how to do a half-moon pose. Each instructor brings a diverse background, and those in larger bodies should feel welcome to kick off their practice with this platform. (See: How Sarah Sapora Discovered Kundalini Yoga After Feeling Unwelcome In Other Classes)

Cost: 30-day free trial, then $10/month; joyn.co

Try it if you're looking for a digital space that makes you feel safe, accepted, and empowered to move, no matter what.