You Can Now Do Yoga Inside a Van Gogh Painting In These 5 Cities

The Immersive Van Gogh experience is currently in 20 cities, but a lucky five locations offer the opportunity to flow under the influence of these master works.

Yoga might be all about tuning inward, but if you've ever done yoga in an especially dreamy studio or a blissful outdoor locale (think: on a beach, rooftop, or mountain scape), you know how being immersed in zen surroundings can totally transform your experience.

Well, the latest tour of wellness events (yes, IRL!!!) will immerse your flow into a truly one-of-a-kind environment — inside a Van Gogh painting.

The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is a digital art exhibit in which you have the opportunity to "step inside" the Impressionist works of Vincent van Gogh, thanks to 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of animation projected onto the floor, ceiling, and walls. It's currently on display in nearly 20 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

You can go stroll through the exhibit anytime, but — at the New York City, San Fransisco, Chicago, Charlotte, and Toronto locations — you can also turn up for one of their yoga classes, which are offered several days a week now through September 5, 2021. (Check the schedule for your city to see the specific times and days classes are available.)