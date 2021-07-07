You Can Now Do Yoga Inside a Van Gogh Painting In These 5 Cities
The Immersive Van Gogh experience is currently in 20 cities, but a lucky five locations offer the opportunity to flow under the influence of these master works.
Yoga might be all about tuning inward, but if you've ever done yoga in an especially dreamy studio or a blissful outdoor locale (think: on a beach, rooftop, or mountain scape), you know how being immersed in zen surroundings can totally transform your experience.
Well, the latest tour of wellness events (yes, IRL!!!) will immerse your flow into a truly one-of-a-kind environment — inside a Van Gogh painting.
The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is a digital art exhibit in which you have the opportunity to "step inside" the Impressionist works of Vincent van Gogh, thanks to 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of animation projected onto the floor, ceiling, and walls. It's currently on display in nearly 20 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
You can go stroll through the exhibit anytime, but — at the New York City, San Fransisco, Chicago, Charlotte, and Toronto locations — you can also turn up for one of their yoga classes, which are offered several days a week now through September 5, 2021. (Check the schedule for your city to see the specific times and days classes are available.)
The 35-minute classes are choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and moving images from Van Gogh's vast catalog of masterpieces. It's not cheap — the class costs $55 per person, per class plus fees, and you need to BYO yoga mat — but after your class, you can stay and stroll through the exhibit for another 25 minutes, which isn't so bad considering tickets for entry range from $40 for "off peak" (generally Monday through Friday mornings and early afternoon) to $70 for prime time. The event is being hosted in partnership with Lifeway Kefir, so you'll also get a little kefir snack for free at the class.
In addition to getting all the mind-body benefits of the yoga flow, you'll also get some cool mental health benefits from viewing and immersing yourself into art; just looking at art can decrease stress levels and activate pleasure and reward centers in your brain, according to research. Creating art — or just being creative in general — has even more benefits for your brain, so follow your Van Gogh yoga flow with a paint-and-sip class or a few hours of a creative hobby, and prepare to feel utterly rejuvenated.
Comments