Prana is the cosmic energy that's constantly moving through and around all of us. Prana imbalance is the cause of most suffering and it physically manifests as injuries and disease. By controlling prana and how it flows through your body, you can be more aware of and present to all the nerve endings and thoughts within your mental and emotional bodies. When you hold your breath, you retain and restrict the functions of your physical body. Oxygen is the most important component to a functioning human body, and restricting access is literally the quickest way to die. But what happens when you're under stress - what's the first thing you kick to the curb? Breathing. You start holding your breath or refusing to breathe as soon as the panic sets in and the only way to release the sensation of nothingness is to breathe through it.