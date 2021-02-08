No matter where you're at in your yoga journey, (or if you haven't ever rolled out your mat) remembering the name of a pose can sometimes be harder than actually doing it. Plus, there are poses with similar names, such as Warrior II and Warrior III, as well a Sanskrit names for common poses making things even that more complicated. (For example, many instructors refer to "chair pose" by its Sanskrit name utkatasana.) Luckily, you can nail the poses in your yoga flow with confidence, just by looking down at this yoga mat.
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat (Buy It, $27, amazon.com) as their go-to yoga accessory. What makes this yoga mat so special is that it features 70 printed yoga poses (with names — bless!) that cover the basics and beyond. Amazon customers report that poses are "clearly printed and easy to read" and the mat is "a great cheat sheet for beginners." That said, newbies aren't the only ones obsessing over the exercise mat; one five-star reviewer, who practices yoga daily noted it's a great tool for getting back into a routine, while another with years of experience shared it "has every yoga pose I know how to do and some I've never tried yet." (Related: This Lululemon Yoga Mat Got Me Through 200 Hours of Yoga Teacher Training)
Buy It: NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat, $27, was $30, amazon.com
Made from eco-friendly materials, the customer-loved yoga mat contains zero BPA, latex, or phthalates. It features dual-textured sides so that your hands and feet stay in place no matter how much you're sweating. And, according to reviewers, its 5-millimeter thickness provides the right amount of comfort and support for quick cool downs and long flows. (Related: Amazon Customers Love This Extra Thick Yoga Mat for Added Cushion)
"It is of excellent quality and perfect size," one Amazon shopper wrote. "I love the pictures and names of poses on the mat… makes me want to try more poses and [work out] longer."
"It's comfortable and has just the right amount of cushion," another said. "I love that it helps me learn the Sanskrit names as well. I bought one and then my husband asked me to buy one for him as well."
The NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat comes in black, blue, green, orange, pink, and purple, and Amazon Prime members can get it for 10 percent less now through February 14, 2021. Happy Valentine's Day, to you! For flawless vinyasa flows, this top-rated yoga mat is the best workout partner, so add it to your cart ASAP, regardless of whether you're in need of a cheat sheet or just a cute, new mat for downward-facing dog.