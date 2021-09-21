Learn about all the different types of classes, the best ever Peloton yoga instructors, and how to filter through the app to find the perfect flow.

You already know Peloton as the go-to platform for cycling, running, and strength workouts, and maybe you even know that the brand serves up some serious Pilates content too. But did you know the brand also offers a massive library of live and on-demand Peloton yoga classes for all levels? Whether you've been downward dogging for decades or you're just starting out on the mat, Peloton yoga has a wide variety of classes suitable for all levels and their roster of expert instructors rivals that of any dedicated yoga app.

The Five Elements of Peloton Yoga

The Peloton yoga offerings are rooted in five elements of the practice: foundation, power, focus, recovery, and unity. Here's how the brand defines each of those categories to allow members to curate their own practice to match their interests, experience, and ability.

Foundation: Just starting out on your yoga journey or hoping to build upon your existing experience? Dedicate some time to work on the basics. Peloton yoga classes are offered in the following categories that all fall under the area of "foundation": Yoga Flow, Yoga Basics, and Yoga Anywhere. As you may have assumed, these types of Peloton yoga classes are rooted in the fundamentals of yoga, teaching students the basics of linking the physical and mental components of the practice. (Fun fact: "Yoga" means "to yolk" as in "to join together," so cultivating that union between mind and body is important!) Even if you have years of yoga experience, the foundation collection will help you refine your skills and deepen your yoga education. Power: If you're looking to turn up the heat and work up a sweat, the "power" collection of Peloton Yoga classes are for you. The power classes emphasize strength and stamina and move at a quicker pace than those in any foundation series. But you don't necessarily need to be a seasoned yogi to try one of these Peloton yoga workouts — you just have to be willing to push your limits and have an open mind (and practice caution in some of the more challenging yoga poses/asanas. Focus: The "focus" collection offered by Peloton yoga is for anyone who wants to do a serious deep dive into a specific yoga pose, a particular body part, or even a mood (there are classes for when you're feeling happy, calm, sad, confident, and heated). This is where you'll find intensive tutorials on poses such as how to do a handstand, particular body areas (think: core-focused flows), or movement series such as sun salutations. If you have a pose that you've been hoping to get more comfortable with, alignment questions around certain movements, or you just want to hone in on what feels right in the moment, this is the Peloton yoga collection for you. (Related: Challenge Your Core with This Advanced Yoga Flow for Strong Abs) Recovery: If you're pressing play on a Peloton yoga class on one of your active recovery days, consider exploring the "recovery" collection, which includes class types such as Slow Flow and Restorative Yoga. These Peloton yoga flows will help you unwind, slow down, and refuel your energy tank for your next big workout. Unity: Peloton yoga leans into the practice's true meaning (remember, "yoga" equals "union") with this collection, which features classes within the Artist Series (music-based classes built around the sounds of everyone from Major Lazer to the Spice Girls) and Fit Family Flows designed for everyone in your household to have fun with movement together.

The All-Star Peloton Yoga Instructors

You can't go wrong with any one of these master Peloton yoga instructors. They each have their own unique vibe, but all will boost your motivation to return to the mat again and again. Try them all.

Aditi Shah : Shah, who has lived and practiced yoga in India and New York City, anchors her Peloton yoga workouts in traditional teachings and creative flows. Her signature series is called Flow and Let Go, but she leads the whole spectrum of classes.

: Shah, who has lived and practiced yoga in India and New York City, anchors her Peloton yoga workouts in traditional teachings and creative flows. Her signature series is called Flow and Let Go, but she leads the whole spectrum of classes. Anna Greenberg : Greenberg combines heat-building poses with precise, focused instruction to encourage students to harness stability and create space in her classes. Plus, she's a big fan of using music to inspire movement, so you can expect to really vibe out during one of her Peloton yoga sessions.

: Greenberg combines heat-building poses with precise, focused instruction to encourage students to harness stability and create space in her classes. Plus, she's a big fan of using music to inspire movement, so you can expect to really vibe out during one of her Peloton yoga sessions. Chelsea Jackson Roberts : Roberts, who received her Ph.D. in educational studies, emphasizes her belief that yoga can connect you to your deepest self and the world around you. Her teaching style is full of self-compassion, but can also include challenging, creative components as well. (ICYMI, Roberts previously teamed up with Jennifer Garner for a week-long meditation series.)

: Roberts, who received her Ph.D. in educational studies, emphasizes her belief that yoga can connect you to your deepest self and the world around you. Her teaching style is full of self-compassion, but can also include challenging, creative components as well. (ICYMI, Roberts previously teamed up with Jennifer Garner for a week-long meditation series.) Denis Morton : Peloton Bike fans will recognize Morton from his tough cycling classes and music-obsessed attitude ("when the bass drum hits the same foot kicks!"). However, he's also a longtime yogi with 14 years of fitness leadership under his belt, and, in addition to standalone Peloton yoga classes, Morton teaches the half-cycling/half-yoga Reset series (the classes are listed separately under each discipline in the app, but are meant to complement each other).

: Peloton Bike fans will recognize Morton from his tough cycling classes and music-obsessed attitude ("when the bass drum hits the same foot kicks!"). However, he's also a longtime yogi with 14 years of fitness leadership under his belt, and, in addition to standalone Peloton yoga classes, Morton teaches the half-cycling/half-yoga Reset series (the classes are listed separately under each discipline in the app, but are meant to complement each other). Kirra Michel : Australia native Michel recently joined the Peloton yoga team and brought a whole lot of fire with her. She's passionate about bringing the spiritual aspect of yoga into her session, but she's also a talented gymnast, so expect to find lots of handstand practice and other inversions peppered into her classes.

: Australia native Michel recently joined the Peloton yoga team and brought a whole lot of fire with her. She's passionate about bringing the spiritual aspect of yoga into her session, but she's also a talented gymnast, so expect to find lots of handstand practice and other inversions peppered into her classes. Kristin McGee : McGee has been a household name in the world of yoga teaching long before she joined Peloton. She's not only starred in several yoga DVDs, but has written books on the practice, and has trained some high-profile celeb clients as well. The mom of three boys is a big believer in balance, so while her Peloton yoga classes can be challenging, she'll always include grounding components to bring you back to your breath and back into your body. (Related: Abs Exercises That Can Help Heal Diastasis Recti)

: McGee has been a household name in the world of yoga teaching long before she joined Peloton. She's not only starred in several yoga DVDs, but has written books on the practice, and has trained some high-profile celeb clients as well. The mom of three boys is a big believer in balance, so while her Peloton yoga classes can be challenging, she'll always include grounding components to bring you back to your breath and back into your body. (Related: Abs Exercises That Can Help Heal Diastasis Recti) Mariana Fernández : A relative newcomer to the Peloton yoga team, Fernández hails from Tampico, Mexico, and has taught bilingual classes all over the world in English and Spanish for more than a decade. She likes to push her students to work up a sweat, but it's clear she believes that maintaining a smile is just as important.

: A relative newcomer to the Peloton yoga team, Fernández hails from Tampico, Mexico, and has taught bilingual classes all over the world in English and Spanish for more than a decade. She likes to push her students to work up a sweat, but it's clear she believes that maintaining a smile is just as important. Nico Sarani : Another newbie in the Peloton yoga fam, Sarani trained as a yoga teacher in Bali, Fiji, and Amsterdam, and teaches classes in German. She often speaks about how she sees yoga as more than just a workout and encourages students to find ways to integrate the practice's principles into their everyday lives. (Related: This Bedtime Routine Uses Yoga for Sleep So You Can Have a More Restful Night)

: Another newbie in the Peloton yoga fam, Sarani trained as a yoga teacher in Bali, Fiji, and Amsterdam, and teaches classes in German. She often speaks about how she sees yoga as more than just a workout and encourages students to find ways to integrate the practice's principles into their everyday lives. (Related: This Bedtime Routine Uses Yoga for Sleep So You Can Have a More Restful Night) Ross Rayburn: A veteran amongst the Peloton yoga crew, Rayburn first discovered yoga more than 20 years ago after experiencing a sports-related injury and now swears by the healing powers of the practice. During his Peloton yoga classes, Rayburn goes deep into the principles of the poses, but also explores the philosophies behind the practice.

How to Find the Best Peloton Yoga Class for You

Open your Peloton app or toggle through the screen on your Peloton Tread or Peloton Bike, simply navigate to the dedicated yoga section, and you'll be able to scroll through all the Peloton yoga content. From there you can also filter via options such as class time, type, or instructor to find the right Peloton yoga class to fit your exact needs. No matter what workout you choose, the class will fall into one of those five elements mentioned above. Here's how to narrow down your search:

Length : Peloton yoga classes are available in various lengths from bite-size to extra long formats. Filter for classes that are either 5, 10, 15, 20, 30, 45, 60, or 75 minutes long.

: Peloton yoga classes are available in various lengths from bite-size to extra long formats. Filter for classes that are either 5, 10, 15, 20, 30, 45, 60, or 75 minutes long. Class type : There are 10 different types of Peloton yoga classes. Filter for any of the following options, all of which level up into one of the five elements described above: flow, focus flow, music, theme, power, slow flow, restorative, family and pre- and post-natal yoga, yoga basics, and yoga anywhere (which include standing poses and chair yoga).

: There are 10 different types of Peloton yoga classes. Filter for any of the following options, all of which level up into one of the five elements described above: flow, focus flow, music, theme, power, slow flow, restorative, family and pre- and post-natal yoga, yoga basics, and yoga anywhere (which include standing poses and chair yoga). Instructors : Choose from one of the nine expert Peloton yoga instructors, some of who teach classes in Spanish or German. (Related: The Best Peloton Instructor to Match Your Workout Style)

: Choose from one of the nine expert Peloton yoga instructors, some of who teach classes in Spanish or German. (Related: The Best Peloton Instructor to Match Your Workout Style) Music : If your main motivation for getting on the mat is Peloton's incomparable music library, then you'll be pleased to find you can filter the yoga content by music genre such as, alternative, country, electronic, Latin, hip hop, pop, indie, R&B, and rock. (See: This Spotify Quiz Will Help You Creat the Perfect Workout Playlist)

: If your main motivation for getting on the mat is Peloton's incomparable music library, then you'll be pleased to find you can filter the yoga content by music genre such as, alternative, country, electronic, Latin, hip hop, pop, indie, R&B, and rock. (See: This Spotify Quiz Will Help You Creat the Perfect Workout Playlist) Difficulty : Depending on where you're at in your practice, you can find plenty of Peloton yoga classes for all experience levels to suit your needs. You can sort classes by beginner, intermediate, or advanced.

: Depending on where you're at in your practice, you can find plenty of Peloton yoga classes for all experience levels to suit your needs. You can sort classes by beginner, intermediate, or advanced. Subtitles : Peloton yoga classes are available in English, Spanish, and German.

: Peloton yoga classes are available in English, Spanish, and German. Sort: This is less of a filter and more of a way to reorder the classes. You can sort the Peloton yoga classes by what's new, trending, popular, top-rated by members, easiest, or hardest (for what it's worth, the hardest Peloton yoga class is a Ross Rayburn 30-minute Power Yoga class from June 2021, and it is tough both in strength and skill).