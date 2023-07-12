Nurses Say They ‘Won’t Go to Work Without’ These Compression Socks That Are On Sale for $16 Today

Whether you’re training for your first half-marathon race, staring down a long travel day, or working a job that requires you to be on your feet all day, foot fatigue is real — and it can make an already tiring day even more exhausting. One tried-and-true hack to staying energized all day? Donning compression socks, which increase the blood flow in your legs and reduce any feelings of fatigue.

Beloved by nurses, runners, teachers, and flight attendants, this three-pack of compression socks from Fitrell checks all the boxes and, at up to 36 percent off, it’s an Amazon Prime Day deal to boot. The moisture-wicking socks are breathable enough for long hours, thanks to a mesh design. The cushioned soles and seamless toes offer extra comfort and protection against blisters (plus, you won’t be awkwardly adjusting your sock every few steps). The clever design features five graduated zones of compression for extra-speedy recovery, giving your oh-so-tired muscles exactly what they need to beat fatigue. And with 20 to 30 mmHg of compression, you’ll find yourself enjoying some much-needed relief from shin splints, muscle stiffness, and more.

While these compression socks are perfect for anyone who’s on their feet all day, nurses in particular rave about them. “I’m a nurse that works 12-hour shifts, usually three days in a row,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I felt a difference in the fatigue in my legs immediately after starting to wear these socks. Eight months later, I won’t go to work without them.”

“As a nursing student these are fantastic,” adds another satisfied customer. “I’ve used them for long runs too, eight-plus miles.” All in all, these discounted compression socks have racked up an eye-popping 12,500 five-star ratings.

You’ll need more than one pair of socks to get you through the week (unless you’re a literal laundry machine), so it’s extra convenient that these recovery-boosting socks come in a discounted three-pack. Plus, in addition to classic whites, blacks, and grays, you can choose a more colorful variety to show off your style.

At up to 36 percent off and with so many nurses vouching for them, the Fitrell Three-Pack Compression Socks are sure to be one of the fastest-selling Prime Day deals. Shop these popular compression socks on Amazon before they disappear.