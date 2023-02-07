This Hydrating Moisturizer Saved My Dry, Sensitive Skin This Winter — and It’s 40% Off Until Valentine’s Day

Shop Fleur & Bee’s sitewide sale.

By
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna is a freelance beauty and wellness writer whose work has been published in Forbes, CBS News, and other digital publications. She carefully tests every product that she reviews and scours the web to find the best deals. 
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

fleur and bee This Is the Only Moisturizer That Doesnât Irritate My Sensitive Skin, and Itâs 40% for Valentine's Day Product
Amazon.

When you have sensitive skin, finding the right moisturizer is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Every time I open up Instagram or TikTok, I’m inundated by enthusiastic product recommendations from skincare experts and everyday people posting their morning routines. Unfortunately, most of those highly recommended products don’t quite work for my sensitive, acne-prone skin. Not to mention, the lightweight moisturizer that I had been using wasn’t cutting it in the colder winter weather, but my skin tends to react poorly to most new moisturizers that I try. Thankfully, after a few missteps, I found the Fleur and Bee H2 Oh Yeah hydrating moisturizer.

fleur and bee This Is the Only Moisturizer That Doesnât Irritate My Sensitive Skin, and Itâs 40% for Valentine's Day Product
Fleur & Bee.

Shop now: $29 (Originally $48); fleurandbee.com

Fleur and Bee’s H2 Oh Yeah is designed for dry or dehydrated skin. For hydration, the moisturizer is formulated with squalane, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and grapeseed oil. In addition to providing hydration, it also offers anti-aging properties to improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines

The moisturizer has a slightly thick, creamy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. It doesn’t leave the skin feeling sticky or greasy; instead, it provides a fresh, hydrated feel after application without causing irritation, redness, or breakouts. 

One shopper called this moisturizer “the only lotion for my sensitive skin”. Other happy shoppers praise the moisturizer for its mild, natural fragrance. One reviewer noted that the moisturizer has a light, clean smell that is “not overwhelming, but is “calming for bedtime”. People with sensitive skin tend to struggle with skincare products with added fragrances, but this product’s scent is all-natural.

Shoppers also praised the moisturizer for its texture and hydrating benefits. “This moisturizer feels heavenly going on and leaves my skin soft and smooth all day and night.” said one reviewer. One shopper called it “very luxurious and soothing”, while another said it left their skin feeling “refreshed and hydrated”. 

If your skin needs a hydration pick-me-up, check out the Fleur and Bee’s H2 Oh Yeah while it’s on sale. The sale ends February 14 and applies to the brand’s entire collection. Fleur and Bee also has a brightening moisturizer and a retinol moisturizer included in the sale that I highly recommend checking out, too.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Under-$22-Anti-Aging-Beauty-Products-on-Amazon-GettyImages-1314407531
These Are the Best Anti-Aging Skin-Care Products On Amazon — and They're Less Than $24
Editor's Pick: Oui the People Hydrating Body Gloss
This Hydrating, Lightweight Body Serum Keeps My Skin Moisturized During Even the Driest Chicago Winters
Editor's Pick
This Serum and Moisturizer Duo Is My Secret to Achieving a Natural ‘Glazed Donut’ Complexion
Tula Repair Cream Black Friday Deal
Shoppers Over 65 Saw ‘Fantastic’ Results After Using This Anti-Aging Cream for One Week — and It’s 30% Off
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Editor's Pick: Fig.1 Niacinamide Treatment
A Single Pump of This Niacinamide Serum Erases My Redness Overnight
Selena Gomez Dermalogica Toner
Selena Gomez’s Latest TikTok Includes a Toner Shoppers Call ‘Incredibly Hydrating and Nourishing’
Hailey-Bieber-Weleda-Skin-Food
Hailey Bieber Recommends This Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer for ‘Dewy, Glowy, Yummy’ Skin
Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale Tout
This Ariana Grande-Approved Outdoor Voices Fleece Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days
Kate Hudson
This $5 Kate Hudson-Approved Treatment Made an 'Immediate' Difference in Shoppers' Fine Lines
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Nail-Aid-Keratin-3-Day-Growth
Amazon’s Best-Selling Nail Strengthener ‘Significantly’ Reduces Damage, Shoppers Say — and It’s $4
Editor Pick: Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
This Celebrity-Loved Body Oil Is Made With an Unexpected Ingredient That Leaves Skin Soft and Smooth
Editors Picks Roundup
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Deals I'm Buying Ahead of Amazon's Prime Sale — Up to 50% Off
The-Best-Foundations-for-Aging-Skin-GettyImages-1127855183
The Best Foundations for Aging Skin, According to Experts and Reviews
The Best Moisturizing Body Washes Your Shower Routine Needs
The Best Moisturizing Body Washes Your Shower Routine Needs