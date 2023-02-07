This Hydrating Moisturizer Saved My Dry, Sensitive Skin This Winter — and It’s 40% Off Until Valentine’s Day

When you have sensitive skin, finding the right moisturizer is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Every time I open up Instagram or TikTok, I’m inundated by enthusiastic product recommendations from skincare experts and everyday people posting their morning routines. Unfortunately, most of those highly recommended products don’t quite work for my sensitive, acne-prone skin. Not to mention, the lightweight moisturizer that I had been using wasn’t cutting it in the colder winter weather, but my skin tends to react poorly to most new moisturizers that I try. Thankfully, after a few missteps, I found the Fleur and Bee H2 Oh Yeah hydrating moisturizer.

Fleur & Bee.

Shop now: $29 (Originally $48); fleurandbee.com

Fleur and Bee’s H2 Oh Yeah is designed for dry or dehydrated skin. For hydration, the moisturizer is formulated with squalane, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and grapeseed oil. In addition to providing hydration, it also offers anti-aging properties to improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines.

The moisturizer has a slightly thick, creamy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. It doesn’t leave the skin feeling sticky or greasy; instead, it provides a fresh, hydrated feel after application without causing irritation, redness, or breakouts.

One shopper called this moisturizer “the only lotion for my sensitive skin”. Other happy shoppers praise the moisturizer for its mild, natural fragrance. One reviewer noted that the moisturizer has a light, clean smell that is “not overwhelming, but is “calming for bedtime”. People with sensitive skin tend to struggle with skincare products with added fragrances, but this product’s scent is all-natural.

Shoppers also praised the moisturizer for its texture and hydrating benefits. “This moisturizer feels heavenly going on and leaves my skin soft and smooth all day and night.” said one reviewer. One shopper called it “very luxurious and soothing”, while another said it left their skin feeling “refreshed and hydrated”.

If your skin needs a hydration pick-me-up, check out the Fleur and Bee’s H2 Oh Yeah while it’s on sale. The sale ends February 14 and applies to the brand’s entire collection. Fleur and Bee also has a brightening moisturizer and a retinol moisturizer included in the sale that I highly recommend checking out, too.