Why Florence Pugh Will 'Never' Lose Weight for a Role

Florence Pugh is getting real about body image once again.

The 27-year-old actress shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with food and her body in her recent cover story with Vogue and an accompanying video of her in the kitchen.

"I mean, food is a part of it, but body image for women is a major thing," said Pugh while preparing a garlic crostini in a clip for the magazine. "From the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing, and your relationship with food starts changing."

In between chopping tomatoes and garlic, the Don't Worry Darling star remembered how she was expected to adapt her eating habits for certain roles early in her career. "It was expected that you would be on whatever diet that you needed to be on, and for me, that was just shocking because I'd never done that before," she explained. "I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food."

Doubling down on this concept, she confirmed that she doesn't purposefully lose weight as part of her job while speaking with Vogue for her recent cover story. "I'm never losing weight to look fantastic for a role," said Pugh. "It's more like: How would this character have lived? What would she be eating?"

This isn't the first time Pugh has been outspoken about breaking Hollywood and gender expectations. In July 2022, she shut down body-shamers after sharing a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a sheer dress that subtly revealed her nipples at a Valentino event. Some people criticized her for showing too much skin while others commented on the size of her chest.

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers," she continued. "Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me."

She addressed the moment again while speaking with Vogue. "If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it," said Pugh. "Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

Seemingly always happy to keep it real, Pugh also made it a point to share just how normal she is, even though she occasionally gets glammed up for work. "Yes, I can put makeup on and look good for a premiere," she told Vogue. "But at the end of the day, I still have hair on the top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I still get spots when I’m stressed."

Whether she's talking about body image, Instagram haters, or post-workout sweat, Pugh remains seriously relatable.

