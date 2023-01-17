Why Florence Pugh Will 'Never' Lose Weight for a Role

The actress shared some candid thoughts about body image and Hollywood expectations in a recent interview.

By Christie Calucchia
Published on January 17, 2023
Florence Pugh
Getty Images.

Florence Pugh is getting real about body image once again.

The 27-year-old actress shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with food and her body in her recent cover story with Vogue and an accompanying video of her in the kitchen.

"I mean, food is a part of it, but body image for women is a major thing," said Pugh while preparing a garlic crostini in a clip for the magazine. "From the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing, and your relationship with food starts changing."

In between chopping tomatoes and garlic, the Don't Worry Darling star remembered how she was expected to adapt her eating habits for certain roles early in her career. "It was expected that you would be on whatever diet that you needed to be on, and for me, that was just shocking because I'd never done that before," she explained. "I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect. I love food."

Doubling down on this concept, she confirmed that she doesn't purposefully lose weight as part of her job while speaking with Vogue for her recent cover story. "I'm never losing weight to look fantastic for a role," said Pugh. "It's more like: How would this character have lived? What would she be eating?"

This isn't the first time Pugh has been outspoken about breaking Hollywood and gender expectations. In July 2022, she shut down body-shamers after sharing a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a sheer dress that subtly revealed her nipples at a Valentino event. Some people criticized her for showing too much skin while others commented on the size of her chest.

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers," she continued. "Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me."

She addressed the moment again while speaking with Vogue. "If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it," said Pugh. "Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

Seemingly always happy to keep it real, Pugh also made it a point to share just how normal she is, even though she occasionally gets glammed up for work. "Yes, I can put makeup on and look good for a premiere," she told Vogue. "But at the end of the day, I still have hair on the top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I still get spots when I’m stressed."

Whether she's talking about body image, Instagram haters, or post-workout sweat, Pugh remains seriously relatable.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Has Hypermobility — Here's What That Is
Lizzo
Lizzo Says Talking About People's Bodies 'Is Officially Tired'
Close Up of Florence Pugh in Pink Sheer Dress
Florence Pugh Just Shut Down Body-Shamers Who Came After Her for Wearing a Sheer Dress
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham Reflected On How It Felt to Have Her Body Criticized In Her 20s
Bryce-Dallas
Bryce Dallas Howard Was Asked to Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion,' And That's Not Okay
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet Thinks Women Get 'More Sexy' with Age
Lizzo-Body-Neutrality
Lizzo Shared Her Refreshing Perspective On Weight Fluctuations
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Isn't Here for People Who Promote Body Types as Trends
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Opened Up About Being Criticized for Her Weight Over the Years
Christina-Ricci
Christina Ricci Shared How Toxic the Entertainment Industry Was for Her Body Image As a Child
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez On the Importance of Putting Herself First
Hilary Duff
How Hilary Duff Works Toward Her Goal of Feeling 'Strong,' According to Her Trainer
Diet Culture During Holidays
How to Take Back the Holidays from Diet Culture
Ashley Park - Cover Story - 1
Ashley Park Goes After What She Wants
Sharon Stone
The Scary Reason Why Sharon Stone Gave Up Cosmetic Surgery
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda On the Importance of Staying Strong as You Age