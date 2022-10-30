This Sugar Lip Balm from Fresh Gets Tons of Compliments on Zoom

And no joke, I own it in six different shades.

By
Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT
Kristen Geil Shape headshot
Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT
Published on October 30, 2022

Editor's Pick: Fresh Sugar Lip Balm
As one of the few remote members of the #ShapeSquad, I'm a major Zoomer. From editorial brainstorming to team happy hours to impassioned discussions about whether a treadmill minute is longer than a rowing minute, all of my "office" interaction comes from my standing desk. And while I'm a complete novice in the makeup skills category (seriously, a five-year-old could draw a better cat-eye than me), I've stumbled upon a secret weapon for looking put together and, dare I say, even fashionable through my standard video camera: Fresh's Sugar Lip Balm.

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Key Features

  • How I tested: For several weeks, I applied the Sugar Lip Balm every morning before settling into my desk for work and reapplied once after lunch. I also used it on the weekends for low-key social plans, such as brunch, a tennis date, and heading to the dog park.
  • Perfect for:  Anyone who's not confident in their makeup skills but wants a vibrant pop of color.
  • What you’ll love: Not only is this lip balm hydrating, but the color is light, sheer, and buildable — it's easy to layer on until you reach your desired shade and hard to overdo.
  • Key features:  This lip treatment's ingredient list features sugar (for a long-lasting hydrating effect), cranberry seed oil (for smoothing lines), and grapeseed oil (for softening texture).

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Review

With a poorly-lit condo and no ring light to give me a glow, I'm always looking for a pop of color to brighten my features and take my face from "could be ill" to "bright-eyed and vibrant." My solution: having one (or two, TBH) of these tinted lip balms within reach at any given moment.

As a fitness industry veteran, my preferred look is about as natural as they come, and I've never quite put in the hours of watching YouTube makeup tutorials required for dramatic eyeliner or meticulous contouring. But thanks to Fresh's Sugar Lip Balm, I can feel like I'm putting my best face forward without looking overdone. The color tint goes on incredibly sheer, and after just one swipe, you can decide whether to stick with that single layer or continue applying for a more saturated shade. It's virtually impossible to overdo, so there's no risk of looking like a clown on the run (which tends to be my problem when applying traditional lipstick). It's the perfect mix between your basic drugstore lip balm and a classic lipstick.

Anyone with chronically dry or chapped lips will also be obsessed with this lip balm. It's incredibly hydrating thanks to its namesake ingredient (who knew sugar was the key to long-lasting hydration?). The moisturizing effect isn't just anecdotal, either: According to the brand's clinical results, 95 percent of testers agreed the lip balm moisturized, softened, and protected against dryness, and 97 percent agreed lips looked and felt smoother — count me as one of them.

And finally, a confession: I have six of these Sugar Lip Balms in a variety of shades, and I'm constantly looking for an excuse to try a different hue. My current favorites? 'Icon,' a classic red for a slight Taylor Swift vibe, and 'honey,' a warm terracotta that gives my skin a sun-kissed glow. There are a dozen shades to choose from (including clear), and best of all, Fresh is a Clean at Sephora brand — meaning this lip balm is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils, formaldehyde, and other potentially harmful ingredients. Now the only question is: Which shade should I go for next?

