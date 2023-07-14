Gabrielle Union Calls This Body Butter Her “New Go-To” Staple

Gabrielle Union may not technically be a retired professional athlete like her husband Dwayne Wade, but the founder of PROUDLY, a baby-care company specially formulated for babies with dark skin tones, doesn’t shy away from a tough workout. Whether it’s competing against Wade in a challenging couples workout or strength training in her garage, Union has made working out a major priority for both her physical and mental health.

“As often as possible, I try to meditate before or after a workout to remain centered, be at peace, and block out the distractions,” the We’re Going to Need More Wine author explains. She switches up her workouts to keep them from getting stale, rotating from working out with her trainer to going for hikes to tackling solo FitOn workouts. “They have so many options including HIIT, barre, and circuit workouts,” says Union, who’s an ambassador for the app. “There is literally something for everyone.”

Union loves activewear from Alo or Gymshark for workout leggings and tops that are way more breathable than her old Clovers cheerleading uniform. ”I love the way they move and breathe,” she gushes. “They are extremely comfortable and work for all types of exercise because they don’t restrict me.” On her feet, she grabs a pair of Puma sneakers, which she say give her the “best support.”

Here’s what else has earned a spot in Union’s gym bag.