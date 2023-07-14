News and Trends Interviews Gabrielle Union Calls This Body Butter Her “New Go-To” Staple See what else the Bring It On alum stashes in her gym bag. By Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with B2C clients in health and wellness. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / Alli Waataja Gabrielle Union may not technically be a retired professional athlete like her husband Dwayne Wade, but the founder of PROUDLY, a baby-care company specially formulated for babies with dark skin tones, doesn’t shy away from a tough workout. Whether it’s competing against Wade in a challenging couples workout or strength training in her garage, Union has made working out a major priority for both her physical and mental health. “As often as possible, I try to meditate before or after a workout to remain centered, be at peace, and block out the distractions,” the We’re Going to Need More Wine author explains. She switches up her workouts to keep them from getting stale, rotating from working out with her trainer to going for hikes to tackling solo FitOn workouts. “They have so many options including HIIT, barre, and circuit workouts,” says Union, who’s an ambassador for the app. “There is literally something for everyone.” Union loves activewear from Alo or Gymshark for workout leggings and tops that are way more breathable than her old Clovers cheerleading uniform. ”I love the way they move and breathe,” she gushes. “They are extremely comfortable and work for all types of exercise because they don’t restrict me.” On her feet, she grabs a pair of Puma sneakers, which she say give her the “best support.” Here’s what else has earned a spot in Union’s gym bag. Alkaline88 Purified Ionized Water Amazon View On Amazon The one absolute constant in Union’s gym bag is a heavy one — a gallon of Alkaline88 water. ”I regularly drink Alkaline88 water, and I have for over three years,” says Union. “I keep the bottle by my side throughout the day, but on workout days I power through it since I start earlier in the day.” If it gets us glowing skin like hers, we’ll drink a gallon of water a day, too. Price at time of publish: $69 for 24-pack Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45 4.3 Sephora View On Sephora View On Cayskin.com Before any outdoor hike, walk, or workout, Union is religious about applying SPF, and she loves this extra-glowy SPF from Cay Skin (which, by the way, was founded by model Winnie Harlow). “Good skincare is a must when working out,” notes the fresh-faced 50-year-old. If she’s hiking, Union adds Kinfield Golden Hour Moisquito Repellent to prevent bites. Price at time of publish: $34 We Tested 15 Mosquito Repellents, And These Kept Us Bite-Free Gymwrap Self-Tie Fitted Headband QVC View On QVC Even when she’s crushing a full-body workout, Union keeps her edges on point. “I use my friend Nicole Ari Parker’s Gymwrap to help absorb any moisture in my hair so my edges stay dry,” she explains. “Gymwrap works for all styles and hair types, so whether I am in braids or wear my natural hair, I always focus on protecting my edges.” The moisture-wicking fabric soaks any sweat up from the scalp, and the wrap is versatile enough to tie around any hairstyle or type. Price at time of publish: $15 PROUDLY Ultra-Rich Body Butter Proudly View On Proudly.com One of the newest products from Union’s PROUDLY family-care line, this thick AF lotion replenishes hydration in a snap. “The heat from the gym, sweat, and shower can really dry out my skin,” says Union. “So, after a hard workout, I rehydrate from the inside with water, but I also have to moisturize my skin from the outside. The PROUDLY Ultra-Rich Body Butter is my new go-to—it’s made gentle for babies, but loved by the whole fam.” Standout ingredients include shea butter, which penetrates the skin for long-lasting moisture, and jojoba oil, which locks in moisture with a non-greasy glow.” Price at time of publish: $TK Flawless by Gabrielle Union Nourishing Scalp Spray Amazon View On Amazon Another haircare staple in Union’s routine is this peppermint oil-infused scalp spray (peppermint oil, BTW, may help stimulate hair growth). “I have been wearing a lot of protective styles recently, so I keep the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Nourishing Scalp Spray with me for use immediately after a workout.” The ingredients are exactly what Union needs for a healthy, hydrated scalp. “The peppermint oil soothes my scalp and the Bacuri butter hydrates and keeps my scalp from drying out.” Price at time of publish: $11 POLAR H10 Heart Rate Monitor 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Polar.com “Years ago a former trainer recommended I get a heart rate monitor, so I could focus on staying in my fat-burning zone,” confides Union, and she’s used Polar’s reliable devices for years now. “It has been the most functional and easiest to use for all workouts, or just walking around. Years ago a former trainer recommended I get a heart rate monitor, so I could focus on staying in my fat-burning zone," confides Union, and she's used Polar's reliable devices for years now. "It has been the most functional and easiest to use for all workouts, or just walking around. I especially love it when I am hiking so I know when to kick into high gear." Price at time of publish: $90 The Best Heart Rate Monitors for Peloton Mission Cooling Towels Amazon View On Amazon When the temps go up, Union knows exactly how to cool down. "Back when we lived in Miami, we got a package of Mission Cooling Towels from Serena Willams, and they have been the greatest gift," she raves. "I've used them for about ten years and the original cooling towel is clutch from the simplest to the most strenuous workout, because it really does keep you cool for a couple of hours." Sounds like the perfect accessory for a hot girl summer. Price at time of publish: $15