Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoppers with Big Boobs Say This Ariana Grande-Approved Bodysuit Provides 'Tons of Support' Some reviewers swear it's even compressive enough to go braless. By Chloe Irving Published on October 20, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a shopping writer for Shape, I often look to a handful of celebs for activewear recommendations that I know will always be high quality. Until recently, Ariana Grande wasn't one of them, but that just changed. In recent months, I've noticed the singer's ultra-feminine Instagram looks taking on a sportier quality. TBH, it's mostly thanks to one workout suit she's been photographed in on repeat: The Girlfriend Collective Cami Unitard. A cousin of the workout dress, the bodysuit is a single-garment solution to creating a look for the gym. As someone who's usually too lazy to search for the matching top to a leggings set, I can profess that the style is a gamechanger. This Girlfriend Collective onesie in particular is, as one shopper put it, "buttery soft," but still sweat-proof enough for cardio and heavy lifting. Its four-way stretch allows for easy movement through yoga and pilates poses, and some reviewers note that the compression is supportive enough to allow them to go braless. (BTW: Hilary Duff and Kendall Jenner are fans of these bike shorts.) Girlfriend Collective Buy It: Girlfriend Collective Cami Unitard, $88, girlfriend.com Grande's approval of this workout unitard definitely grabbed my attention. However, the dozens of reviews that dub the bodysuit "perfect" helped to confirm that it really is worth the hype. "This is one of the most comfortable things I have ever worked out in," wrote one shopper with a DD cup, who added that the "the straps in combination with the thick material surprisingly created tons of support." Another fan said it was all they wanted and more, calling it "so comfortable, easy, and flattering." A third wrote that it hugs their body "just right" and can easily be dressed up or down. Whether it's paired with a jean jacket or your favorite sneakers, this bodysuit is a low-stress way to dress cute and stay comfy. Shop it on Girlfriend Collective for $88.