Goldie Hawn is giving her fans a peek into her exercise routine. The actress shared a few clips of how she likes to move in a recent Instagram post. Spoiler alert: It involves a trampoline and wine bottles.

The clip starts with Hawn sitting on a blue yoga mat in a black tank top and shorts with her hair in a messy updo as she invites viewers to see how she exercises. First up, a mini trampoline workout. The 76-year-old gets on her mini trampoline and demonstrates a few different ways to hop or bounce on the equipment, noting that you don't need a trampoline to add some jumps or bounces to your exercise routine. Jumping is "great for your lymph system," she adds as she raises her hands up above her head, encouraging others to work their arms as they jump too.

Hawn isn't mistaken. “Trampoline cardio does wonders for the lymphatic system, which helps your body flush out toxins and fight disease," says Colette Dong, co-founder of The Ness. "You’re challenged to lift away and drive your feet back to the trampoline in a downward motion in variety of positions, which gives the lymphatic system the push it needs to circulate properly."

Next, Hawn is standing in the kitchen holding a bottle of wine in each hand — but they're not for drinking. Wine bottles make great dumbbell replacements if you don't have any at home, she points out. The actress lifts the bottles above her head for a few overhead presses then out to the side for lateral raises.

Once she's done with her arm workout, Hawn heads outside for a walk. "Walking is the most important thing you can possibly do," she says, moving at a quick pace through a neighborhood street. She also suggests walking backward, noting that it works a different part of your brain. If you've ever taken your steps backward, you know it can be a challenge both mentally and physically.

Back on her yoga mat, Hawn sits with her legs crossed. "Take a deep breath," she says. "And thank yourself for taking time for you today."

Hawn paired her workout video with a caption about the benefits of exercising, which include improved mental health and emotional well-being, according to the actress. "The great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good," she writes. "Studies show low- or moderate-intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior, and thinking patterns."

She's not wrong. There is plenty of research connecting exercise with improved mental health. As for Hawn's point about not needing to push your limits to reap these benefits, there's evidence to back that up as well. For instance, a 2018 study published in the journal of Biological Psychology suggests moderate-intensity exercise can reduce symptoms of depression.

Hawn also points out that exercise can help with sleep and self-esteem in her caption, and some recent studies support her statements. A systematic review published in 2019 found that exercise improved sleep quality for those with insomnia. And physical activity may boost self-esteem in young people, according to a 2019 systematic review in the journal Mental Health and Physical Activity.

"We all know the physical benefits of exercise, but it can also profoundly impact our mental health in an amazing way," writes Hawn in her Instagram post.

While there's no shortage of research proving a link between exercise and overall well-being, just watching Hawn's latest social media post is enough to make you want to get up and move.