Shoppers Who WFH Say They’re ‘Racking Up Steps’ with an Under-Desk Treadmill That’s $130 Off

It's an easy way to crush your step goal.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care.
Published on January 5, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

SuperFit Treadmill
You may have heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking” a dozen times over the course of the pandemic. While there aren’t exactly any studies to back up this saying, there is convincing evidence that supports the benefits of staying active throughout the day, especially when it comes to walking. “Walking is a great form of low-intensity steady state [LISS] cardio, or cardio training at a low intensity that you do anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour,” strength coach Noam Tamir, C.S.C.S, previously told Shape. In addition to burning calories and improving your cardiovascular fitness, a daily stroll can also strengthen your legs and joints, and even decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression.

However, while most of us would love to hit 10,000 steps a day, jobs that require hours of sitting by a computer pose a huge obstacle. For this reason, so many people who work from home have turned to walking treadmills to meet their fitness objectives, like the best-selling Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill on Amazon. Thanks to a lightweight frame and handlebars that fold flat, this sleek tread is easy to move and store. While it reaches speeds up to 7.5 miles per hour, some shoppers prefer to place it under a standing desk in order to work while slowly walking — a practice that’s helped many of them to crush their step goal.

An added bonus? This folding treadmill is currently $130 off on Amazon right now.

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

Buy It: Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, $370 (was $500), amazon.com

It’s no surprise that the treadmill is a best-seller — more than 4,300 shoppers have nothing but good things to say about it. “This has been a godsend now that I’m working from home,” wrote one reviewer who reportedly logged 150 miles on the tread by walking throughout their work day. Another user called it “an excellent investment” and a “perfect solution to [their] work week” adding that they’ve been “racking up miles” on the tread since unboxing it. A third even noted that they’re walking an average of five miles a day, all while performing regular tasks for their job. (BTW: Shoppers call this stationary bike “absolutely perfect”  for home workouts — and it’s on sale for just $107.)

The best-selling treadmill likely won’t be on sale for long, so shop yours now to start reaping the benefits of walking ASAP.

Was this page helpful?
