The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Hair Treatment That Adds 'Inches' To Strands Shoppers with thin hair call this strengthening formula "a must." We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Grande Cosmetics. If you've ever searched the web for an eyelash or eyebrow growth serum, you've definitely heard of Grande Cosmetics. Its GrandeLash-MD Serum has neary 27,000 five star reviews on Amazon, and has even earned a shoutout from Brooke Shields. Considering that so many shoppers call the lash treatment a "holy grail" for growth, it's no surprise that the internet-famous brand has also launched a hair serum equally worthy of recognition. The GrandeHair Hair Enhancing Serum was created with thinning, damaged strands in mind, so it contains a number of ingredients that can make a major difference in your hair's thickness and integrity. For instance, ginkgo biloba helps to soothe inflammation, a symptom of dry, flaky scalps that can prevent new growth. Other key players in this serum are peptides, which nourish and mend hair bonds, and amino acids, which strengthen the hair shaft and lock in moisture. Finally, according to Grande Cosmetics, the brand's patented Procapil helps to block DHT, the hormone responsible for balding. (BTW: Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Grows 'at an Incredible Pace' Thanks to This $8 Serum.) Shop Now: GrandeHair Hair Enhancing Serum, from $65, amazon.com, sephora.com, ulta.com But perhaps even more important than the impressive formi;a is the results it yields — many shoppers confirm that this serum lives up to its promises. One Amazon shopper said they saw "three inches" of new growth within the first month of using this product. A Sephora shopper who suffered from balding after a bout of COVID19, noticed "a lot less hair fallout" after trying the serum for a month, and recommended it for "for healthier, fuller-looking hair." A third user called it "a must" for their naturally thin mane, adding that they've "loved the results." No matter the root cause, shedding can be stressful and difficult to treat. Luckily, this internet-famous brand is here to help. Shop the GrandeHair Hair Enhancing Serum for $65 at Amazon, Ulta, or Sephora, and be sure to check out more Grande Cosmetics favorites below: Shop Now: GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $68, amazon.com, sephora.com, ulta.com Shop Now: GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, $73, amazon.com, sephora.com, ulta.com Shop More Shape-Approved Beauty: Shoppers Swear This Best-Selling Serum Fades Stubborn Age Spots 'In Less Than a Month' Shoppers with Damaged Hair Saw a 'Major Difference' After Just Weeks of Using This Repair Serum I Only Wash My Hair Twice a Week, Thanks to the Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray