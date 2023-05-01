Gwyneth Paltrow's $15 ‘Secret Weapon’ for Foot Pain Is a Favorite Among Shoppers Who Stand for 10 Hours

For many, the best feeling in the world is ripping off a bra at the end of the day. However, for those of us with foot pain, even that relieving sensation is topped by kicking off a pair of pinchy heels. Between formal events, office dress codes, and the must-dos of personal style preferences, uncomfortable shoes are somewhat inevitable…but Gwyneth Paltrow has a surprisingly simple solution. In a recent Instagram post, the Goop founder shared that her “secret weapon for avoiding sore arches” after a night out is a $15 pair of foot bands you can buy on Amazon.

Providing a snug fit around the midfoot and arch, the Copper Fit Arch Relief Plus Bands were designed to ease the discomfort caused by high arches, flat feet, and plantar fasciitis — a common but painful condition where the connective band running from your heel to toes becomes inflamed. By compressing the area, these adjustable bands minimize much of the inflammation and swelling incited by unsupportive footwear. They’re thin enough to fit into almost any shoe, and like most of Copper Fit’s designs, are made of sweat-wicking fabric with infused copper to reduce odor. (BTW: I’m a runner who's sprained my ankle five times, but this $10 brace has kept me injury-free for years.)

In addition to Paltrow, so many Amazon reviewers swear by these sleeves for pain management; in fact, many dub them a “lifesaver.” These “have significantly relieved my plantar fasciitis pain so quickly,” wrote an Amazon reviewer, adding that they were able to go for a walk for the first time in weeks without discomfort. Another fan who struggled with pain from flat feet for years noted that they could endure a 10-hour workday standing on “hard concrete” thanks to these sleeves. The pain “almost disappeared immediately,” they raved, explaining that they provide the sensation of “walking on a foam cushion.” A third shopper agreed that they experienced “major pain-relief” in the first three days of wearing them, and noted they’re suitable for wear with “slippers, shoes, sandals, and just socks.” (Pssst: These are the best knee compression sleeves, according to customer reviews.)

Whether you’ve got a big night planned or simply want to avoid everyday foot soreness, these bands are worth a try. Shop a pair from $15 at Amazon while they’re on sale.

