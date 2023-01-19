Amazon Shoppers Can't Believe These ‘Ridiculously Comfortable’ High-Waisted Leggings Cost Just $25

These days, $25 can buy a food court salad, an in-flight Wi-Fi pass, or — depending on where you live — maybe a set of movie tickets. When it comes to buying high-quality leggings, though? For the most part, you can expect to shell out two to four times as much. The Gym People leggings, however, are an anomaly, found on none other than Amazon. Shoppers are shocked by how comfortable they are, particularly for the price.



Buy It: The Gym People Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants, $25, amazon.com

Available in an impressive assortment of colors and even a few fun patterns including camouflage and marble, these leggings are sure to suit any taste. (Can’t decide? The $25 price point makes it more palatable to stock up on a few different pairs.)

The ultra-comfortable feel is thanks in part to the fabric — a 88 percent polyamide, 12 percent spandex blend that renders them super-stretchy and incredibly soft. The material is moisture-wicking, too, and features a four-way stretch to deliver a mildly compressive wear. Another flattering feature: the ultra-high waistband, which rises right above the belly button and stays put, thanks to an elastic interior.

These leggings are designed with opaqueness in mind, which makes them a go for yoga and other situations where see-through leggings simply do not fly. Another reason to love these leggings: convenient pockets, including two extra-deep pockets on the exterior, and one secret interior pocket that’s perfect for stashing important items like credit cards and keys. (BTW: These Fleece-Lined Leggings Are $5 Apiece — and Shoppers Swear They’re ‘So Comfy, It’s Unreal’)

The shopper consensus is that these leggings feel amazing — made clear by their 35,000-plus five-star ratings. One shopper calls them “ridiculously comfortable,” marveling at the fact that they don’t roll down during wear. Another shopper echoes this sentiment, calling the leggings “amazingly comfortable,” adding that they want to wear the leggings “all the time.” Numerous shoppers plan on purchasing additional pairs in other colors — a true testament to a fantastic buy. Shop The Gym People leggings now for these supremely comfortable leggings at an unbeatable price.