Amazon Shoppers Can't Believe These ‘Ridiculously Comfortable’ High-Waisted Leggings Cost Just $25

More than 35,000 shoppers give them a perfect five-star rating.

By Sohpie Wirt
Published on January 19, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The-Gym-People-Leggings
Amazon.

These days, $25 can buy a food court salad, an in-flight Wi-Fi pass, or — depending on where you live — maybe a set of movie tickets. When it comes to buying high-quality leggings, though? For the most part, you can expect to shell out two to four times as much. The Gym People leggings, however, are an anomaly, found on none other than Amazon. Shoppers are shocked by how comfortable they are, particularly for the price.

Gym People Leggings


Buy It: The Gym People Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants, $25, amazon.com

Available in an impressive assortment of colors and even a few fun patterns including camouflage and marble, these leggings are sure to suit any taste. (Can’t decide? The $25 price point makes it more palatable to stock up on a few different pairs.)

The ultra-comfortable feel is thanks in part to the fabric — a 88 percent polyamide, 12 percent spandex blend that renders them super-stretchy and incredibly soft. The material is moisture-wicking, too, and features a four-way stretch to deliver a mildly compressive wear. Another flattering feature: the ultra-high waistband, which rises right above the belly button and stays put, thanks to an elastic interior. 

These leggings are designed with opaqueness in mind, which makes them a go for yoga and other situations where see-through leggings simply do not fly. Another reason to love these leggings: convenient pockets, including two extra-deep pockets on the exterior, and one secret interior pocket that’s perfect for stashing important items like credit cards and keys. (BTW: These Fleece-Lined Leggings Are $5 Apiece — and Shoppers Swear They’re ‘So Comfy, It’s Unreal’)

The shopper consensus is that these leggings feel amazing — made clear by their 35,000-plus five-star ratings. One shopper calls them “ridiculously comfortable,” marveling at the fact that they don’t roll down during wear. Another shopper echoes this sentiment, calling the leggings “amazingly comfortable,” adding that they want to wear the leggings “all the time.” Numerous shoppers plan on purchasing additional pairs in other colors — a true testament to a fantastic buy. Shop The Gym People leggings now for these supremely comfortable leggings at an unbeatable price.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Today Show Picks
As Seen On ‘Today’: Shop 16 Editor-Favorite Winners From The 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards
Fitness Awards Activewear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Activewear Apparel
Abodhu Leggings
These Fleece-Lined Leggings Are $5 Apiece — and Shoppers Swear They’re ‘So Comfy, It’s Unreal’
Jennifer Garner Approved Leggings
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Rarely Go On Sale — but They’re 40% Off Right Now
Quince Leggings
I've Been Living in These Buttery Soft $40 Leggings That People Compare to Lululemon
The 14 Best Bike Shorts to Add to Your Closet ASAP
A collage of two women wearing Lululemon leggings on a colorful patterned background
Here Are the 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, According to Our Testers
Tronjori-Pants
Amazon Shoppers Swear These TikTok-Viral Trousers Feel 'as Comfy as Sweatpants'
Fitness Deals Roundup
These 10 Can't-Miss Fitness Deals Are Up to 50% Off Today In Amazon's Second Big Sale of the Year
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Lviefent-Running-Jacket
Shoppers Say This Ultra-Soft Workout Jacket Holds In Heat ‘Super Well’ — and It’s 60% Off
Personal Trainer Activewear Recommendations
I'm a Retired Personal Trainer, and These Are 5 Amazon Activewear Styles I Always Recommend
best running leggings tout
The Best Running Leggings, According to Customer Reviews
Hiking Pants
The Best Hiking Pants for Women, According to Customer Reviews
Spanx Black Friday Deals
Spanx’s Highly Anticipated Black Friday Sale Is Here, and Jennifer Garner-Approved Leggings Are 20% Off
Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale Tout
This Ariana Grande-Approved Outdoor Voices Fleece Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days