These 6 Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Treatments Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Regardless of gender or lifestyle, most people will struggle with hair loss as they age. According to a report from NYU Langone Health, 80 percent of men and 50 percent of women surveyed experience “significant” hair loss over the course of their life. Despite being extremely common, a vast range of causes (including hormones, stress levels, genetics, and age) can make finding a solution anything but simple.

In addition to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and cutting down on damaging styling techniques, treatments that address scalp care and strengthen follicles are one of the most universally popular ways to restore thickness to your mane. "If you have genetic hair loss or other causes that result in miniaturization of the diameter of the hair, there are treatments you can use to reverse that," dermatologist Dr. Craig Ziering previously explained to Shape. Leave-in treatments that penetrate the scalp can “increase circulation, remove toxins and debris from the follicle to create a better environment for healthy growth, or even reactivate a dormant follicle so it will start growing hair again,” added trichologist Gretchen Friese.

With so many growth products on the market, it can be hard to identify the best ones for your hair. Luckily, shoppers struggling with hair loss are more than happy to get behind an effective treatment, and consequently, some formulas have amassed a fan base of thousands. Better yet, many of these hair loss holy grails are already discounted ahead of Black Friday by as much as 70 percent. Below are six deals you need to check out ASAP:

Vegamour Gro More Kit

If you’re struggling with excessive shedding and willing to splurge on high-quality growth products, Vegamour should be your first stop. Shape’s editorial director, Alyssa Sparacino, documented her two-year process of using the brand’s famous Gro Serum, and is “hooked” on the mane-thickening results (her before and after pictures speak for themselves). Ahead of the holidays, Vegamour is offering the Gro More Holiday Kit (a bundle of the aforementioned Gro Hair Serum as well as the Gro Biotin Gummies) for 25 percent off.

Vegamour

Buy It: $64 (was $86), vegamour.com

Perfect Hair Focus Coconut Oil Serum

Dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park previously explained to Shape that coconut oil has “moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties that make it beneficial to hair.” As the main ingredient in this thickening serum, the fatty acid-packed oil pentetrates strands to lock in moisture, therefore preventing breakage and split ends. It also delivers a boost of moisture to the scalp in order to fight against dry skin buildup, eczema, and other conditions that prevent healthy hair growth. Hundreds of shoppers swear by this formula, and considering that it’s 71 percent off right now, it’s certainly worth a try.

Amazon

Buy It: $13 (was $45), amazon.com

Coco and Eve Hair Repair Bundle

A significant part of maintaining a thick mane is protecting the strands you already have — which is much easier said than done. Heat styling, color treating, pulling hair up with elastics can lead to significant breakage over time. However, if you’re unwilling to compromise on bleached locks and a high pony, nourishing masks are the next best solution. This on-sale bundle from shopper-loved brand Coco and Eve includes a bond-building shampoo and hydrated hyaluronic acid-based mask formulated to repair chemical and physical damage.

Coco & Eve

Buy It: $51 (was $60), cocoandeve.com

Elevate Hair Growth Oil

In addition to biotin, an essential protein in hair structure, this strengthening oil includes minoxidil, an ingredient that’s believed to increase blood circulation to the scalp and extend the growth phase of hair follicles (neither of these hypotheses have been verified yet). Shoppers reported an increase in new hair growth after just 15 days of using this oil, and one even called it a “holy grail.”

Amazon

Buy It: $25 (was $35), amazon.com

Nioxin Deep Protect Density Mask

When it comes to tackling serious hair loss, Nioxin has proved itself to shoppers time and again. After dealing with excessive shedding as the result of a bout of Covid, actress Alyssa Milano raved that the brand’s Cleansing Shampoo “worked tremendously” to reverse progressive hair loss, thanks to nourishing ingredients like moisturizing cetrimonium chloride, softening hydrolyzed silk, and exfoliating citric acid. One reviewer swears that “nothing has ever worked better” to reverse damage and allow their hair to grow longer and stronger.

Amazon

Buy It: $13 (was $21), amazon.com

The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Hair Treatment

The Inkey List is known for prioritizing effective ingredients and affordable price point, and their best-selling scalp serum encompasses both. Salicylic acid is a powerful exfoliant that efficiently decreases inflammation “penetrates and dislodges the gunk,” dermatologist and Curology CEO Dr. David Lortscher previously told Shape. Scalp buildup can contribute to an increase of shrunken and dormant follicles, and for many, clearing dandruff is essential to revitalizing hair growth. Shop this treatment and everything from The Inkey List for 25 percent off during the pre-holiday sale.

The Inkey List

Buy It: $12 (was $15), theinkeylist.com

