Halle Berry Relies On These 8 Fitness Picks to Achieve Ultimate Wellness

Whether you know Halle Berry as the iconic Catwoman, Moonfall lead, or the first and only Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress, she has undoubtedly left a mark on the film industry through her decades on screen. And the actress took time out of her demanding schedule to speak with Shape about all things wellness and aging, because according to Berry, “This number that is age — it really just doesn't matter.” We kicked off the conversation with a discussion about her early diabetes diagnosis.

“Being diagnosed with diabetes at such a young age — it put my focus on my health, and it put me on a wellness routine that has allowed me to not only age gracefully, but also to be in better shape than most people,” said Berry. “It was a negative that I was able to turn into a positive.” Of course, I had to ask the actress what her wellness routine included.

Berry mentioned that one of her most important practices is taking supplements because “[there are] a lot of things you start to lack as you go down the path of life.” Particularly, the former model uses two standout products: protein powder and a Glucose Control Probiotic from Pendulum, a brand she recently partnered with. But alongside taking supplements and maintaining a consistent fitness schedule, she mentioned three other wellness must-haves: stylish workout attire, performance-ready shoes, and foolproof skincare.

Shop Halle’s Wellness Picks and Brands

Stylish Workout Attire

One of the first things I noticed about Berry was her ability to always — and I mean always — look fabulous. This is even the case when she’s working out, so it’s no surprise that the Monster's Ball actress said Alo Yoga is her go-to athleticwear brand.

“I've tried many, many, many brands, but I always end up back at Alo,” said Berry, who credits its comfort, style, and quality for her consistent return. She’s even owned some Alo Yoga pieces for up to nine years and says they still look “almost the same.” I can attest to this claim, having owned Alo Yoga pieces that stand the test of time.

Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga Renown Heavy Weight Hoodie, $138, aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $128, aloyoga.com

Best of all, the brand offers some of the most unique colorways, styles, and cuts on the market, making every piece a worthwhile purchase. Pair your Alo Yoga finds with sneakers for a classic workout ‘fit or throw on a hoodie for a trip to the grocery store. In the words of Berry, “You can wear [Alo Yoga] in and out… and feel good about yourself.”

Shop more Alo Yoga here.

Performance-Ready Shoes

Berry does love a good barefooted workout (I know, I was just as surprised!), but when she wants to slip on some shoes, she reaches for some boxing kicks.

“I like to work out in boxing shoes like Venum or Ringside” the actress shared. One look at her Instagram workout videos, and you’ll want boxing kicks from Berry’s “go-to brands,” ASAP.

Amazon

Buy It: Ringside Undefeated Boxing Shoes, $72, was $80, amazon.com

Buy It: Venum Elite Boxing Shoes, $108, was $155, amazon.com

These Ringside wrestling shoes are up to 38 percent off right now, while these unisex Venum shoes are currently 30 percent off. No matter which ones you go with, you can welcome breathable uppers and grippy soles with these Berry-recommended brands.

Shop more Venum and Ringside shoes here.

Foolproof Skincare

If you’ve ever ooh-ed and ahh-ed over Berry’s gorgeous complexion, you’re not alone. I just had to ask about her favorite skincare picks, to which she responded by calling out two of her go-to brands: Knesko and Olga Lorencin.

In a recent Instagram video, Berry said Knesko makes the "best facial masks,” that restore, hydrate, and soothe. The brand also offers tons of formulas including antioxidant- and collagen-packed options.

Saks

Buy It: Knesko Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Face Mask, $37, saksfifthavenue.com

Dermstore

Buy It: Olga Lorencin Skin Care Heal he Need Face Serum, $115; dermstore.com

And from Olga Lorencin, some research showed me that Heal the Need: Rescue and Recovery Serum in particular was the actress’ go-to pick. “You put this on, you wake up, you got a new face. It happens to me every morning, believe me,” Berry said on Instagram. I can see why, as the bottle is jam-packed with avocado oil and amino acids, which promote firmer and smoother skin.

Shop more from Knesko and Olga Lorencin here.

Whether the X-Men star is choosing her next Alo Yoga outfit, applying a Knesko face mask, or taking a Pendulum probiotic, Berry is “on a journey to be [her] best self at every stage.” In other words, she refuses to be held to the standards of aging, because “we can redefine what it is to age, age gracefully, and embrace our power as we get older.”