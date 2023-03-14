Shoppers with Shin Splints Say They Can Work Out Pain-Free ‘for Hours’ in Halle Berry’s Go-To Training Shoes

Having trained for multiple action movies with some of the best coaches out there, Halle Berry is a certifiable fitness pro. Just this week, she posted an ultra-intense workout developed by her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, which involved dozens of side lunges with a bosu ball and jumping jacks with weighted ropes in hand. “My legs are on fire,” she admits during the clip.

While many would slip on a pair of standard running or cross-training sneakers for this killer leg sequence, Berry opted for a less common but ultra-supportive type of lace-up: Boxing shoes. Designed to protect your feet from the continuous impact of jumping, Berry’s pick, the Venum Elite Boxing Shoe, features responsive, shock-absorbing cushioning that gives wearers an added bounce with every step. The shoe’s notably light weight and grippy bottoms allow you to perform fast, agility-focused movements with ease. Finally, a snug fit around the lower calf prevents your ankles from rolling. (BTW: Here are five other fitness picks Halle Berry relies on to achieve ultimate wellness.)

Like Berry, shoppers say these shoes are super beneficial for workouts outside of the ring. “I feel like I can skip rope for hours without any pain in my shins,” wrote one fan who deals with frequent shin splints. Another reviewer called them “perfect” because of their “great ankle support” and “extremely comfortable” feel. A third noted that they provide stabilizing grip that allows you to “move your feet faster.” (Pssst: Even after 13-hour shifts, nurses dub these sneakers “super comfortable” — and they're 30 percent off.)

They might not be the most classic-looking footwear, but this pair really packs a punch when it comes to stability and comfort. Shop them from $147 from Amazon, and be sure to double check a sizing chart before adding to your cart, as this workout sneaker is currently only available in unisex sizes.

