Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil ‘Works Wonders’ On Thinning Scalps, Lashes, and Brows — and It’s 50% Off

Users saw longer and thicker hair after just one month.

By Chloe Irving
Published on March 8, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

When it comes to developing a hair growth routine, shopping for strand-strengthening masks and scalp-thickening serums, in addition to treatments for fuller lashes and brows, can be both overwhelming and expensive. Hair structure remains the same — whether it’s on your scalp, face, or toes — and certain, gentle ingredients can provide the same benefits to all of the above. 

That’s the idea behind Handcraft’s Castor and Rosemary Oil. As the name suggests, this simple formula primarily uses castor oil, which increases blood circulation to the scalp, increasing the amount of nutrients hair follicles receive, and in turn, encouraging them to grow. Dermatologist Dr. James Wang previously told Shape that partner ingredient, rosemary oil “is thought to block DHT, a form of testosterone, from interacting with receptors on the hair follicles," which “prevents the shrinking of the hair follicles.” 

Handcraft Castor Oil with Rosemary Oil

Amazon

Buy It:  Handcraft Castor and Rosemary Oil, $20 (was $40), amazon.com

In addition to being directly applied to your hair,  a pump of this versatile product can be massaged into your scalp and eyebrows. You can also dab a small amount gently on your lash line using a clean spoolie or your fingers. (BTW: Shoppers with “extremely fine hair” noticed a “much fuller” scalp thanks to this $9 growth shampoo.)

While you may be skeptical of the short ingredient list, this oil blend has more than 9,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and so many shoppers say it actually yields results. One shopper said they “definitely saw a difference” in the rate their lashes and hair grew. “I don't even need to wear mascara anymore,” they added. Another reviewer noticed “thicker and longer eyelashes” and an added “1.5 inches” of hair after just one month of consistent use. A third declared that it “works wonders” on their mane, brows, and lashes. “A little bit goes such a long way,” they concluded. 

If you’re struggling with scalp, brow, and eyelash thinning, consider scooping up a bottle of this nourishing hair growth oil. After all, it’s currently 50 percent off (!!!) at Amazon. 

