Amazon’s Best-Selling Workout Top Has 28,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's On Sale for $12 Right Now

Athleisure could be considered the dominant fashion trend all-around — and you won’t hear me complaining about it as someone whose wardrobe consists almost entirely of Spandex-blend pieces. It’s not unusual to see athletic-wear worked into the everyday, whether you’re intentionally styling leggings with an oversized sweater or using a sports bra as an everyday bra. (Here are the 12 best sports bras for running, according to reviews.)

One of the best places to find these pieces is Amazon, of course. With everything from fitness trackers to exercise bikes to endless options for raved-about leggings, it’s an excellent option for cute yet practical workout wear. That’s why it’s no surprise that shoppers have been adding this classic to their carts in a frenzy: Hanes’ Sport Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve Top.

Combining performance, style, and comfort into one, the top has all of the smart-tech you’d want in a workout top — think staying equally cool and dry, odor control fabric, and a UPF rating of 40+ to protect you from the sunniest days. It also boasts flat seams throughout to prevent irritation such as chafing while moving your body on a run or moving through a Pilates session. Available in S to XXL and in eight colors like vibrant blue, white and pink, it’s guaranteed to match everything in your current workout wardrobe — and it’s on sale for just $12 right now.

Buy It: Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve Top, $12 (was $18), amazon.com

Buy It: Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve Top, $12 (was $18), amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have taken to the Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve Top — not only does it have more than 28,000 five-star ratings, making it a best-seller on the site, but it was also popping up on the site’s Movers and Shakers chart recently. One reviewer said they were “pleasantly surprised” by how the shirt “wicks sweat quite well.” Another noted that they had purchased the shirt three times, citing that it’s “so easy to wash” and that they “don’t lose their vibrant colors.” A third reviewer even had the genius idea to wear them at the office, saying that they “purchased the item to wear as an extra layer under a sweater or top.”

Convinced you need to add-to-cart? Same. Snag the Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve Top while it’s only $12 on Amazon.