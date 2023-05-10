Nurses Say This $15 Zip-Up Hoodie Is Perfect for Staying Comfy During Chilly Shifts

Shoppers love that it’s "cute" and “easy to maneuver in.”

Published on May 10, 2023

Hanes Zip Up Hoodie
The first thing that comes to mind when I think of hospitals is how clean and cool the environment always is. I assume the cold conditions are for sterile and medical purposes, but I ensure I am fully covered when I have to take a trip to hospitals or doctor's offices. I find that being in cold settings for too long makes me feel tired and my joints achy. It makes me wonder how medical professionals spend hours on their feet, popping in and out of rooms in these chilled medical centers and aren't freezing. Some nurses have left reviews for Hanes Full Zip Slub Cotton Jersey Hoodie, saying they reach for this jacket to minimize discomfort in their cooler work settings. 

Hanes zip-up hoodie comes in seven colors and is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL. The lightweight jacket is made from a premium slub cotton jersey that provides the perfect amount of warmth while being comfortably soft. It’s designed with a full front zipper closure and split pouch pockets. The adjustable hood and drawcord allow for a customizable fit around the head that keeps ears warm, while the stretch waistband and cuffs help keep the cool air out. It's also tag and itch-free, which allows for comfortable all-day wear. It measures 29 inches in length, but if you are looking for a roomier fit that can fit over scrubs, Hanes suggests sizing up.

Hanes Women's Full Zip Slub Cotton Jersey Hoodie

Amazon

Buy it: Hanes Full Zip Slub Cotton Jersey Hoodie, $15 (Originally $24), amazon.com

With nearly 26,000 five-star ratings, I see why nurses are making Hanes their designated work hoodie. One nurse wrote that they wear the jacket over their scrubs and are "able to zip it up without it looking baggy." Similarly, another nurse shared that they wear the Hanes zip-up over their scrub because it is "cold at work," and they bought three and said it's "light, fits great, and looks cute on." A final nurse said the hoodie was "comfortable and easy to maneuver around in at work." 

Nurses play a crucial role in our society, working tirelessly for long hours in challenging situations. Maintaining cool temperatures within these medical spaces is a must, but it can add another layer of discomfort to those working in these high-stress spaces. A light jacket like Hanes zip-up seems like a small remedy within the bigger picture, but it provides the perfect amount of warmth that keeps you alert and mobile without restricting movement. Additionally, for those working shifts that require patient transport from outdoors, this jacket offers protection from the elements while maintaining a polished appearance. (Btw: Check out these comfortable work shoes you can stand in for over 12 hours.)

Beat the work chill with Hanes Full Zip Slub Cotton Jersey Hoodie, available for just $15 on Amazon.

