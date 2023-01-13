Fitness Workouts Celebrity Workouts Harry Styles Was Spotted Doing Pilates Again and the Internet Is Freaking Out He's been a Pilates regular at a studio in London since 2016. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. Share Tweet Pin Email Getty Images. Pilates is for men, and one London-based studio is making a convincing argument for any doubters. Exhale Pilates London, a studio teaching classical Pilates in Primrose Hill and North Finchley, caused quite a stir by sharing a video to its Instagram profile. It's a compilation of men working out at the Pilates studio titled "Men of Exhale." Sandwiched between clips of professional boxer Derek Chisora, actor Giancarlo Esposito, and reality TV star Dan Osborne is arguably the most familiar face featured in the video: Harry Styles. Harry Styles Got Real About Going to Therapy, and It's Kind of a Big Deal Wearing a bright green sweatshirt, matching green shorts, white ankle socks, and a baseball hat, Styles sits on a box on top of a Pilates reformer. His toes are underneath a strap and he's holding a bar above his head with both hands, twisting from right to center as he rises to an upright position before twisting to the left to recline back down again. Commenters were quick to call out Styles' brief but memorable appearance in the video. "Not y'all dropping Harry in the middle of this reel," wrote one person. "I'll sign up if you got more vids of Harry," said another. The clip of Styles has also made its way to TikTok, where more fans are delighting in the visual of the singer working on his core. This isn't the first time news of Styles' doing the traditional exercise has made headlines. Vogue reported that Styles practices Pilates in his 2020 cover story (yes, the one where he broke gender norms by posing in a skirt and a dress). "I've got very tight hamstrings — trying to get those open," he said at the time. He was also seen visiting an Exhale Pilates London studio back in 2016, according to Yahoo News and Teen Vogue. Prior to that in 2012, the then-One Direction band member shared he had taken up Pilates to work on his posture. "I have bad posture, and I've been told to take Pilates once a week," he said, reported the Independent. Styles has been practicing classical Pilates on and off with Gaby Noble, a Pilates instructor and the founder of Exhale Pilates London, since 2016, she tells Shape. However, this is the first time she's shared content featuring him on the brand's social media. "He was extremely regular when in London, as it [Pilates] supported him with his grueling workload and training regimen," says Noble. "Exhale Pilates London is a classical Pilates studio, so he trained on not just the reformer but on all the apparatus, including the Wunda Chair, Cadillac, and other pieces of apparatus not as commonly seen today." Styles isn't the only celebrity to share his love of the exercise method. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Ashley Park are just a few of A-listers known to take Pilates. Mat Pilates vs. Reformer Pilates: Which One Is Better? So, what is it that makes Pilates such a great workout? While pros make it look easy, Pilates is a low-impact form of exercise that offers serious benefits. It was created by Joseph Hubertus Pilates in the 1920 (originally for physical rehab) and involves movements done on a mat or on a reformer machine that stretch, lengthen, and balance the body, Shape previously reported. Think plank positions, abs exercises, leg circles, and glute bridges. By doing Pilates regularly, you can improve your posture, increase your flexibility, strengthen your joints, and even boost your cardiorespiratory fitness. Not sure where to start? Check out this Pilates for beginners workout you can do at home without any equipment.