Nurses Say These $13 Scrub Undershirts Are ‘Extremely Comfortable’ for Chilly Hospital Shifts

Anyone that’s spent any time in a hospital knows that it can get pretty chilly in there. Even when I’m just stopping by for a quick appointment or lab test, I make sure to bring an extra layer even on warmer days. So it’s no surprise that nurses need to layer up to stay warm at work, but finding the right comfortable and work-appropriate layering piece is no easy feat. Thankfully, we’ve scoured Amazon and found an option that nurses highly recommend. These Healing Hands undershirts designed for use under scrubs have nurses raving about their “very soft fabric” and warm-yet-breathable design that keep nurses warm during long shifts in heavily air conditioned hospitals.

The on-sale, nurse-approved Healing Hands undershirts are made with a stretchy cotton, polyester, and spandex blend fabric. The long-sleeve layering shirts offer a professional-looking crew neckline and can be machine washed for a quick clean between shifts. They come in nine colors, all with a basic solid color design.

Striking the right balance between being warm enough for cold hospitals while still being cool and breathable enough to not overheat active workers in fast-paced roles is a tough balance, but reviewers say these shirts offer the best of both worlds. One shopper shared that these “very soft and extremely comfortable” undershirts are lightweight enough to wear at work under scrubs without overheating and “just right for indoor temperatures that are kept very cold”.

Another nurse echoed that sentiment, writing that they “highly recommend” the “super soft” undershirt, and appreciated that it is “warm enough for the chilly areas of the hospital” yet “cool enough” for warmer days. A medical student that “overheats easily” and “always wears this undershirt” under their scrubs and lab coat for work said that the top is “cool and comfortable” even in 90-degree weather. And one shopper even reported that these keep them warm in the “frigid” operating room.

As we head into fall and temperatures start cooling down, a high-quality undershirt is an absolute must-have. If you wear scrubs or any other uniform that doesn’t quite keep you warm enough in chilly environments, stock up on these Healing Hands undershirts while they’re on sale now. The already-affordable shirts are even easier on the budget right now at just $13.