This Wearable Heating Pad Is the Only Thing That Helps When My Period Cramps Are at Their Worsts
I can even wear it while running errands and working out.
Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'
"I obviously don't know what's going on inside my body," Whitney Port said in a YouTube video, announcing that she's seven weeks pregnant.
Yes, TikTok Is Right: Butt Pain During Your Period Is Totally Common
More videos on the viral video platform are taking notice of that literal pain in the butt.
Influencer Emily Skye Shared Postpartum Photos to Emphasize That 'Babies Do Not Ruin Your Body'
The fitness trainer showed what her body looked like at 3 months postpartum, and a year later at 15 months, after "a LOT of work" in the gym.
What to Expect from Your Vagina After Birth
Nine ways you change down there once you deliver a baby — plus, what's normal, what's not, and how to feel better postpartum.
Here's What You Should Know About Fluid Bonding
It's more than just having unprotected sex.
What Is Toxic Shock Syndrome?
Like, do you really need to worry about it? And are tampons the only culprit?
5 CBD Roll-Ons to Try for Targeted Pain Relief
See how these convenient CBD topical products may help you with pain and inflammation.
What Is CBN, Exactly?
A Sleep Expert Answers All the Questions You Have About Zzz's
Could Widespread Vasectomies Be a Better Form of Birth Control?
This Mom Went Viral On TikTok with Her Traumatic Birth Story

How to Tell If It's a UTI vs STD

If you're confused about your symptoms and whether they might be indicative of a UTI or STD, this breakdown can help.

Ashley Graham Just Confirmed That She's Pregnant with Twins
Amy Schumer Revealed That She Had Her Uterus and Appendix Removed In Endometriosis Surgery
This TikTok User Removed Her IUD at Home — But Doctors Say That's a Really Bad Idea
Annie Murphy of 'Schitt's Creek' Wants You to Consider — and Question — All Your Birth Control Options
3 New Women's Health Treatments You Need to Know About
Olivia Munn Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend John Mulaney
Pregnancy and Motherhood Has Taught Peloton's Robin Arzón About the Power of 'No'
How to Defend Yourself In 5 Potentially Dangerous Situations, According to Experts
Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Offset
Why It's So Important to Experience Both Positive and Negative Emotions
Doctors Are Seeing a Troubling Surge of Pregnant People Falling Ill with COVID-19
This Skin-Care Brand Aims to Revive Menopausal Skin Without Hormones
What's the Deal with Period Poop?
Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly 'Thrilled' to Be Pregnant with Her Second Child
How Does Surrogacy Work, Exactly?
Ajahzi Gardner Shares What It's Like Being a Curvy Black Trainer Surrounded By Thin White Women
Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost Have Welcomed Their First Child Together
Michelle Branch Just Revealed She's Pregnant After Suffering a Heartbreaking Miscarriage
Kourtney Kardashian Expertly Shut Down Trolls Speculating She's Pregnant
The CDC Is Now Urging COVID-19 Vaccines During Pregnancy
Hilary Swank Settled an Insurance Lawsuit After Being Denied Coverage for Ovarian Cysts
I Give Myself a Vaginal Muscle Massage Every Day with the Help of This Tool
Halsey Is Being Praised for Showing Off Their Postpartum Stretch Marks
These Drills Will Teach You How to Reengage Your Core After Childbirth
The Leading Cause of Birth Defects You've Likely Never Heard of
