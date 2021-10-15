5 CBD Roll-Ons to Try for Targeted Pain Relief

Best Cooling: Green Roads CBD Roll-On

Green Roads's broad-spectrum CBD topicals are made with natural botanicals, and both the "Cool Relief" and "Heat Relief" formulas contain U.S.-farmed hemp. The former features cooling menthol to soothe weary joints while the latter uses cayenne extract to provide comforting warmth. These vegan products are also third-party tested to ensure purity.

Strength: 150, 350, and 750 milligrams of CBD per 3-fluid ounce bottles