Sexual Health

This TikTok User Removed Her IUD at Home — But Doctors Say That's a Really Bad Idea
There are a few risks to removing an IUD at home, according to experts.
Gabrielle Union On the Raw Truths of Her Surrogacy Journey
The actress and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed daughter Kaavia James, via surrogate, in November 2018.
Annie Murphy of 'Schitt's Creek' Wants You to Consider — and Question — All Your Birth Control Options
The actress is opening up about her roller coaster of a journey to find the best form of contraception for her.
3 New Women's Health Treatments You Need to Know About
These new treatments for fibroids, hormone-free birth control, and migraine meds have the potential to be life-changing.
Joe Biden Used the Word 'Abortion' For the First Time as President In Response to Texas Law
The law effectively bans most abortions in the state, making it one of the most restrictive in the country.
Erin Andrews Opens Up About Going Through Her Seventh Round of IVF
The 43-year-old sports reporter opened up about her fertility struggles on Wednesday in a powerful essay.
How Does Surrogacy Work, Exactly?
Reproductive experts unpack the surrogacy process from start to finish and explain everything in between (think: costs, laws, agencies, the list goes on).
Can You Sleep with a Tampon In?
Before you hit the hay, learn what an ob-gyn has to say about the risks of sleeping with a tampon in.
Doctors Told This Woman She Was Just 'Gassy or Bloated' — But She Had a 13-Pound Tumor Growing On Her Ovary
This 20-Year-Old Girl Just Went Viral On TikTok For Having '2 Periods a Month' — Here's Why
It Took Me 20 Years to Finally Become a Proud Gay Husband and Father
Olivia Culpo Is Done Apologizing for Her Period

What Your Friend with Endometriosis Wants You to Know

Be prepared to speak with a loved one or friend when they need you most.

How Whitney Cummings Went from Pretending Her Vagina Didn't Exist to Pampering It with Eye Cream
This 25-Year-Old Woman Started Crying Bloody Tears While Menstruating — Here’s How That Can Happen
MRKH Syndrome Left This Woman Without a Functioning Vagina — Here's What to Know
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Has Sparked a Conversation About Birth Control and Blood Clots
How to Get Pregnant Fast, According to Experts and Science
What a Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist Wants You to Know About Vaginal Dilators
New Zealand Voted to Give Couples Who Have a Miscarriage Paid Time Off to Grieve
Chrissy Teigen Partnered With the Peanut App to Change the Archaic Terms Used to Describe Pregnancy
This Flushable Home Pregnancy Test Is Making the Process Eco-Friendly and Discreet
This TikTok Suggests Your Grandma Had a Mind-Blowing Role In Your Creation
Halsey Announced She's Pregnant with Her First Child
No, the COVID Vaccine Doesn't Cause Infertility
Whitney Port Revealed That She Had a Second Pregnancy Loss
This Subreddit Is Devoted to Correcting Cringeworthy Misconceptions About Women's Bodies
Meet FOLX, the TeleHealth Platform Made By Queer People for Queer People
Keke Palmer Shared How Difficult It Was for Her to Get Diagnosed with PCOS
You Can Now Get Your Birth Control Through Amazon Pharmacy
Let's Get Some Things Straight About Dental Dams
Lena Dunham Wrote a Brutally Honest Essay About Her Unsuccessful IVF Experience
Body On the Ballot: How the 2020 Presidential Election Impacts You
Sex Ed Desperately Needs a Makeover
Why This Senator's Abortion Story Is So Important In the Fight for Reproductive Healthcare
Your Guide to the Latest Period Products Available
Are American Women Having Unnecessary Hysterectomies?
Ashley Tisdale Is Shutting Down People Who Ask "Invasive" Questions About Pregnancy
