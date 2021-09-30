Sleep

Most Recent

I Struggle with Chronic Neck Pain, But This Award-Winning Mattress Stopped My Morning Flare-Ups In Weeks
Even though I have regular appointments with a physical therapist, DreamCloud's Premier mattress has sped up my healing process by a long shot.
I'm Not Pregnant, But Reviewers Convinced Me This Pregnancy Pillow Would Still Give Me a Solid Night of Zzzs
It has more than 43,000, 5-star reviews!
You Can Now Have 'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Lull You to Sleep
The Netflix heartthrob is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to the Calm app's sleep stories and quite frankly, it's hard to keep calm.
Is It Really Okay to Take Benadryl for Sleep?
While the antihistamine is designed for easing allergy symptoms, it has a rep for helping people fall asleep. The only question is... should it really be used for catching zzz's?
I Never Slept with a Pillow Until I Tried This Cooling, Eco-Friendly, Memory Foam One
And now, I'll never go back.
These 'Buttery Soft' Bamboo Pajamas Keep Hot Sleepers Cool All Night
They cost just $26 a pair, but feel totally luxurious.
More Sleep

Did You Know It's Possible to Have a Panic Attack In Your Sleep?
Mental health experts break down everything you need to know about nocturnal panic attacks.
The 10 Best Natural Sleep Aids, According to Customer Reviews
From supplements and drinks to sprays and gummies, these natural sleep aids will help you get a better snooze.
The Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers
This Weighted Eye Mask Is a 'Must-Have' for Anyone with Migraines, Insomnia, and Dry Eyes
Are Edibles the Key to Better Sleep?
This Cooling Bamboo Blanket Is a 'Game Changer' for Hot Summer Nights — and It's Just $28

Is It Bad to Take Melatonin Every Night?

The answer is not as straightforward as you'd think.

All Sleep

These Sleep Books Promise to Get You Better Shut-Eye
Should You Be Sleeping with Your Socks On?
Is It Bad to Sleep with Wet Hair?
Should You Really Be Using a Melatonin Diffuser Before Bed?
This CBD Pillow Seriously Helps Me Fall Asleep Faster
Could Sleep Anxiety Be to Blame for Your Tiredness?
How to Have a Lucid Dream (and Why You Might Want to)
 I Swear This $5 Melatonin Bubble Bath Helps Me Relax and Fall Asleep Faster
This $5 Product Is the Only Thing That Helps Me Sleep Through the Night
The 12 Best Online Mattresses, According to Sleep Experts
Ashley Graham Drinks This Supplement Every Night to Help Her Fall Asleep
This Alarm Clock Has a Genius Feature to Help You Kick Your Snooze Habit
12 Self-Care Gifts That Feel Like a Warm Hug
This Anti-Wrinkle Pillow Will Take Your Anti-Aging Routine to the Next Level
How to Choose the Best Sleep Tracker for You
How Sleep Boosts Your Immune System, According to Science
Here's What That Sex Dream Really Means
How to Sleep Better When Stress Is Ruining Your Zzz's
This Weighted Blanket Has Helped People With Anxiety, Insomnia, and PTSD Sleep Through the Night
Shape Studio: Strength & Stretching Workout for Better Sleep
Pepsi Is Rolling Out a New Drink to Relieve Stress and Help You Sleep
Harry Styles Will Read You a Calming Bedtime Story On This Meditation App
This Pillow Wedge Is a Go-To for Anyone with Sleep Apnea, Acid Reflux, Or Back Pain
How "Cheer" Coach Monica Aldama Is Dealing with Quarantine
Can Bad Posture Take a Toll On Your Sleep?
