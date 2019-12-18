Healthy Eating

Learn how to eat healthy food and meals by checking out our recipes, videos, diet tips, eating plans, and nutrition advice.

These Health Benefits of Radishes Are Seriously, Well, Rad

Radishes are crunchy veggies packed with cancer-fighting properties, immune-boosting potential, and peppery flavor, to boot.
This Vegan "Chorizo" Rice Bowl Is Plant-Based Perfection

This recipe from Kale Me Maybe's Carina Wolff uses tofu for a faux chorizo.
12 Reasons a Vegetarian Diet Is a Good Idea

Need a nudge to eat meatless meals more often? Besides the heart, brain, and longevity-boosting benefits of being a vegetarian, plant-based diets include some really delicious food!
6 Fresh Ways to Sneak More Fiber In Your Diet

Foods you didn't know were loaded with fiber, plus surprising ways to maximize your intake
20 Overnight Oats Recipes That Will Change Mornings Forever

You'll never go back to soggy cereal again
These 13 Healthy Smoothies Taste Like Milkshakes (But Are Actually Good For You)

You don't need to hire a personal chef to eat better. All you need is a blender.
10 Low-Calorie Lunches That'll Fill You Up *Just* the Right Amount

Goodbye, Grubhub. These tasty 400-calorie lunches will inspire you to brown bag it!
8 Bone Broth Benefits That Will Convince You to Try the Trend

Learn which health benefits of bone broth are worth the buzz, and find ways to eat and cook with this trendy food.
The Best Foods to Eat Before and After Your Workout

Fuel up for optimal results—and recovery. Here's what to eat before and what to eat after a workout to stoke your muscles and kick-start the healing process.
How to Safely and Effectively Come Off the Keto Diet

Everything you need to know about how to get off keto and reintroduce carbs into your diet.

Why We Really Need to Stop Talking About Detoxing After the Holidays

Experts explain why the concept of a "holiday detox" can be so damaging — plus, how to enjoy the festivities without vilifying food.
These Single-Serving "Jarcuterie" Cups Make Eating Charcuterie So Much Easier

Enjoy them as a virtual happy hour munchie or pack a couple of jars for a thoughtful doorstep drop-off holiday food gift for your loved ones.
What You Need to Know About the Vegetarian Diet

How to Design Your Kitchen to Encourage Healthy Eating

How Healthy Are Chickpeas, Really?

The Health Benefits of Hemp Hearts

This Museum Wants to Feature Your Family Recipes In an Upcoming Exhibit

The online project will also feature nine chefs and artists sharing how they utilize their kitchen tables in their daily lives.

These 5 Simple Nutrition Guidelines Are Undisputed By Experts and Research

What Is Pistachio Milk, and Is It Healthy?

The Beginner's Guide to Adopting a Vegetarian Diet

Kinder Eggs Are the Perfect Hack for Easy Homemade Hot Cocoa Bombs

These Craft Tea Recipes Will Have You Rethinking Your Daily Latte

Tasty Ways to Use Up That Honey In Your Pantry

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon, Oranges & Mezcal

Gingery Butternut Squash Gratin

Roasted Carrots With Dates, Lime & Spiced Butter

Sweet Potatoes With Chile Oil, Tahini & Fennel-Herb Salad

Hawa Hassan Is On a Mission to Bring a Taste of Africa to Your Kitchen

This $34 Thermos Makes Perfectly Frothy Matcha In Seconds

This 6-Ingredient Chickpea Soup Will Convince You to Skip Canned Versions for Good

The 5-Ingredient Almond Butter Cookies You'll Want to Make Again and Again

These Keto Shake Recipes Taste Like Legit Milkshakes

Pistachio Butter Thumbprints with Raspberry-Chia Filling

Mint-Rosemary Matcha Latte

Hojicha Tea-Cashew Hot Cocoa

Tea-Smoked Spiced Cider

Beet Greens & Chickpea Soup with Corn Fritters

Charcuterie Houses Are The Only Festive Treat Your Holiday Spread Needs

You Can Make These Vegan Holiday Cookies with Just 5 Ingredients

Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Blowing Up the Internet — Here’s How to Make Them

The 5 Elements You Need to Make Any Dish Satisfying

Hot Cocoa "Charcuterie" Boards Will Take Cozy Winter Nights to a Whole New Level

