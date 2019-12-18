Healthy Cooking

Cooking tips and hacks that will make your life easier and healthier. Add these healthy foods to your kitchen, plus learn new ways to cook your favorite ingredients and prepare healthy meals. You'll also learn how to save time in the kitchen with the latest cooking gadgets.

Why Does Cilantro Tastes Like Soap?
Few ingredients seem to be as divisive as the green herb often found on top of guac — but why? Here, the answer — plus, how to make cilantro more palatable if you're not a fan.
TikTok's Low-Carb Burger Hack Is an Easy Way to Eat More Veggies
Cut the carbs and boost the vitamins with this no-cook single-ingredient substitute (nope, it's not lettuce!).
Katie Lee Biegel Reveals Her Essential Cooking Hacks
The working mom, cookbook author, and TV star shares how to make delicious, healthy dishes without the fuss.
Air Fryer Pasta Chips Are the Genius New Snack from TikTok
Great news: You can also make them in an oven or skillet.
These Protein Mixes Transform Any Veggie Into a Complete Meal
Make plant-based burgers, burritos, and Bolognese sauce with Down to Cook's Adda Veggie mixes, and you're guaranteed to please any eater.
3 Tips to Help You Stop Making the Same Thing for Dinner Every Night
After a year of dining in and staying home, your tastebuds are in need of some excitement. Here, learn how to explore and experiment with new flavors and ingredients.
The Revolution Toaster Is All Over TikTok — Here's My Honest Review
I gave the Revolution Toaster a test drive to find out whether the popular product is all for show or worth the dough.
This Father-Daughter Duo Created an Innovative Spice Cap That Takes All the Mess Out of Cooking
CassCaps give you the exact amount of spices, herbs, and powdered ingredients you're after — no measuring spoons required.
This Online Marketplace Makes Shopping for Sustainable Goods Simple
How to Give Your Veggies, Meats, and More a Crispy Crust — No Breadcrumbs or Frying Required
How to Use the Five Most Common Herbs
This Food Entrepreneur's Refreshing Eating Philosophy Will Guide You Toward a Better Relationship with Food

How to Play Up Texture to Make Your Meal More Satisfying

Flavor isn't the only element involved in creating a binge-worthy dish. Here, Cook This Book author Molly Baz reveals how getting creative with textures can take your meal to the next level.

Healthy Baking Hacks to Make Every Treat Good-for-You Too
"Nature's Cereal" Is the Fruity Breakfast Trend That's Taking Over TikTok
10 Black-Owned Meal-Delivery Services to Make Meal-Prepping Easier and More Flavorful
Baked Oatmeal Is the TikTok Breakfast Trend That's Basically Cake
This Nutritionist-Approved Hack Makes Oatmeal Taste *Way* Better
Michelle Obama Has a New Cooking Show On Netflix
The Best Camping Stoves, According to Customer Reviews
Chrissy Teigen Launched a One-Stop-Shop for Cooking Essentials, Self-Care Staples, and More
Creative Ways to Prepare Craveable Winter Vegetables
This Genius TikTok Wrap Hack Turns Any Dish Into a Portable, Mess-Free Snack
How to Make Perfectly Crispy Roasted Potatoes, According to This Viral TikTok Trick
Tasty Ways to Use Up That Honey In Your Pantry
How to Design Your Kitchen to Encourage Healthy Eating
4 Tips to Make Your Homemade Soup Taste Way Better
Hawa Hassan Is On a Mission to Bring a Taste of Africa to Your Kitchen
The 5 Elements You Need to Make Any Dish Satisfying
Finally, a Low-Carb Pizza Crust Recipe That Won't Fall Apart
Whole Foods Is Offering a Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan to "Insure" Your Holiday Meal
9 Easy — and Delicious — Ways to Reduce Your Food Waste, According to a Chef
Banza Just Released Frozen Chickpea-Crust Pizzas — But Are They Healthy?
Simple Ways to Use Walnuts In Your Healthy Cooking
The Brava Smart Oven Will Replace Literally All of Your Kitchen Appliances
How to Use Tajín Seasoning to Spice Up Your Meals and Snacks
This Pastry Chef Is Making Healthy Sweets Fit for Any Eating Style
Creative Ways to Use Up All the Oil and Vinegar You Have In the Kitchen
