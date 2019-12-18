Healthy Cooking

Why Does Cilantro Tastes Like Soap?
Few ingredients seem to be as divisive as the green herb often found on top of guac — but why? Here, the answer — plus, how to make cilantro more palatable if you're not a fan.
TikTok's Low-Carb Burger Hack Is an Easy Way to Eat More Veggies
Cut the carbs and boost the vitamins with this no-cook single-ingredient substitute (nope, it's not lettuce!).
Katie Lee Biegel Reveals Her Essential Cooking Hacks
The working mom, cookbook author, and TV star shares how to make delicious, healthy dishes without the fuss.
Air Fryer Pasta Chips Are the Genius New Snack from TikTok
Great news: You can also make them in an oven or skillet.
These Protein Mixes Transform Any Veggie Into a Complete Meal
Make plant-based burgers, burritos, and Bolognese sauce with Down to Cook's Adda Veggie mixes, and you're guaranteed to please any eater.
3 Tips to Help You Stop Making the Same Thing for Dinner Every Night
After a year of dining in and staying home, your tastebuds are in need of some excitement. Here, learn how to explore and experiment with new flavors and ingredients.