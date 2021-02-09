"I finally got a chance to use this little stove on a camping trip, and I absolutely love it! It burns hot, and if you keep a little pile of sticks by it, it's easy enough to keep it burning long enough to cook anything you need. Just throw in more wood when it burns low and blow on it to get it going again. Couldn't be easier. On this trip, I cooked two fish, two foil pouches of vegetables, boiled countless pans of water, and all without having to pack in any fuel. It is so small that you are almost certain to find whatever wood you need in most camping locations. But you can also use this with solid alcohol fuel, if you will be going places without wood or if you are worried about finding dry wood," shared a customer.