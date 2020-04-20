Need to restock your fridge or pantry, but don't want to change out of your pajamas? Enter: Grocery delivery services, through which you add items to a digital cart (no sanitizing required) and food is then delivered to your doorstep in as little as a few hours. These apps and sites make it easier than ever to get what you need in a hurry. And given the current state of the world—social distancing, mask-wearing, shelter-in-place-ing—it's no surprise that they're surging. Here are the best grocery delivery services to shop now.

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Quick Delivery: Instacart

When it comes to grocery delivery services, Instacart is one of the more established names—and that's pretty understandable being that it's available to 85 percent of households in the U.S. It partners with 350+ supermarket brands across some 5,500 cities in North America—meaning you can order groceries from national, regional, and local markets in your area through the app (even Costco and Sam's Club are included!). Instacart customers also get access to order other kinds of products, too, like household and pet items. (Related: Here's How to Clean and Handle Your Groceries During the Coronavirus Pandemic)

Cost: Delivery starts at $3.99 for same-day orders over $35, and if you're a frequent order, you can opt for the Express membership ($99 per year) to receive unlimited free deliveries on all orders over $35.

Order at instacart.com or download the app for iOS or Android

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Long-Lasting Produce: Fresh Direct

Fruits and vegetables ordered through grocery delivery services like Fresh Direct last up to a week longer than the food you buy at a traditional supermarket, according to the company. Because of its short supply chain (cutting out the middleman), your food is delivered to your door at peak freshness—think true farm-to-table. Residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. can easily shop the in-season picks—along with meat, seafood, dairy, bakery, and frozen items—on Fresh Direct's website. Need refreshments for a crowd? You can also order crudité trays, sandwiches, salads, entrees, and more party-pleasers (read: healthy finger foods) through the catering department.

Cost: The order minimum is $30, and delivery fees start at $5.99 based on your location.

Order at Freshdirect.com or download the app for iOS or Android

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Local Snack Foods: Foxtrot

Currently available in Chicago and Dallas, Foxtrot delivers specialty grocery items, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (i.e. kombucha and CBD-infused drinks), ready-to-eat food items, and gifts (i.e. cookbooks, candles, and puzzles—some of the Shape team's fave self-care items, FWIW). It also has an entire section devoted to the latest products to hit its virtual shelves, so if you like to try potentially trendy eats, this grocery delivery service might be fun for you. What sets Foxtrot apart is its wide selection of locally-made products, from granola bars to cookies to homemade bread.

Cost: The minimum order is $20 with a $5 delivery fee—unless you're part of Foxtrot's perks program, then delivery is free.

Order at foxtrotco.com or download the app for iOS or Android

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Choosy Shoppers: Shipt

For many, having someone else pick out your avocados (which you should wash, btw) and bananas can feel like too much of a gamble. But Shipt, a multi-retailer, same-day delivery service available in 5,000 U.S. cities prides itself on carefully vetted, equally-as-choosy shoppers, who claim to take the same level of care shopping for your list as they would their own. The company (which is owned by Target), has a 24/7 online support team, too. In addition to fresh foods, Shipt can also supply household essentials, wellness products, and pet supplies. One catch: You have to be a member to use it (more on that below). which entails paying $99 per year or $14 per month.

Cost: A yearly membership is $99 and a monthly membership is $14. Delivery is free for orders over $35 and $7 for those less than that. Expect to pay a little more for each item than you would in-store—on average, a $35 order costs $5 more than it would if you shopped yourself, according to Shipt.

Order at Shipt.com or download the app for iOS or Android

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Midwesterners: Green Bean Delivery

Started in Indianapolis 13 years ago, the family-owned Green Bean Delivery now services cities across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Missouri, delivering Midwest farmer-grown food to customers' homes. Choose from organic and local options for fruits and veggies, meat and fish, bakery, dairy and eggs, grains, beans, snacks, bulk foods and more (on any given week, they offer between 60-100 produce items and 2,000 grocery items). The company is transparent about all its offerings, so you know exactly where your food is coming from—and it donates one meal's worth of fresh ingredients to a food bank or community kitchen with every order.

Cost: There's a $20 minimum order per delivery, and delivery is free for orders over $65.

Order at greenbeandelivery.com

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Special Diets: Hungryroot

Need a little help in the meal planning department? Look no further than Hungryroot, a hybrid grocery delivery service that offers online shopping and meal planning support. (And these meal subscription services can help too.) Carrying about 100 product offerings, including items from emerging food brands, the company allows customers to receive personalized weekly deliveries of healthy groceries, along with recipes that take only 10 minutes to make (think stir-fries, grain bowls, and salads—no chopping or prep needed). You can tailor your delivery to a variety of special diets, too, including vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, soy-, gluten-, dairy-, tree nut-, peanut-, and egg-free. (Related: This Whole30 Food List Will Break You Out of a Grocery Shopping Rut)

Cost: Pricing averages $60 to $100 per week per person and orders over $70 ship free.

Order at Hungryroot.com

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Eco-Conscious Shoppers: Thrive Market

This membership-based grocery delivery service offers more than 6,000 carefully curated organic and non-GMO products, from food and household to baby, pet, and beauty items. Worried about those endless delivery boxes piling up? You can feel a little better about ordering from Thrive Market, as it ships in carbon-neutral, 100-percent recyclable packaging from a zero-waste warehouse powered by green energy (impressive, huh!). New members take a short quiz that pinpoints items to fit their diet and lifestyle, and once you're in, you can tailor your shop with help from more than 70 filters. Because Thrive Market cuts out the middleman, members can see discounts of up to 50 percent off retail, according to the company.

Cost: A one-year membership costs $59.95, but if you're not sure this grocery delivery service for you, try it free for 30 days. Because Thrive Market cuts out the middleman, members can see discounts of up to 50 percent off retail, according to the company.

Order at Thrivemarket.com or download the app for iOS or Android

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Buying In Bulk: Boxed

Enjoy all the benefits of big-box stores like Costco without the hard-to-maneuver shopping carts, long lines, and membership fees with Boxed, which sells products in bulk sizes (and savings). Shop categories like snacks, beverages (including wine), household essentials, office supplies, personal care, baby, and health/wellness items. One downside? You can't get fresh produce, but you can stock up on items such as cereal, canned goods, pantry staples (like olive oil and spices), and sparkling water—and also stockpile 30-roll bundles of toilet paper if you must. (Sound up your alley? Before you press "check out," make sure you have these best staple foods in your cart, if not already in your kitchen.)

Cost: Get free shipping on orders over $79.

Order at boxed.com or download the app for iOS or Android

Best Grocery Delivery Service for Sandwich Lovers: Panera Grocery

Panera Bread lunch-goers rejoice: The company launched a new service called Panera Grocery in April to provide wholesome food staples via delivery or curbside pickup. As a way of making use of its strong supplier network, which includes more than 2,000 bakers, Panera's grocery delivery service is available nationwide and includes avocados, vine-ripe tomatoes, blueberries, red grapes, apples, Greek yogurt, milk, cream cheese, bagels, whole-grain and white bread, and French baguettes. So while you may not be able to use it as your sole grocery delivery service, it's a fine option for making pretty epic sandwiches at home (and stocking up on some culinary staples) when you can't get to an actual Panera. (Related: The Healthiest Things You Can Order at Panera Bread, According to Nutritionists)

Cost: The order minimum is $5 and delivery rates start at about $2 but vary depending on your area. Curbside pickup is free.

Order at panerabread.com or download the app for iOS or Android