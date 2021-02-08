Chrissy Teigen Launched a One-Stop-Shop for Cooking Essentials, Self-Care Staples, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s been nearly five years since Chrissy Teigen released her first über-popular cookbook — Cravings (Buy It, $23, amazon.com) — and her drool-worthy recipes (looking at you, cacio e pepe) became staples. And with her latest venture, Teigen is one step closer to totally dominating your kitchen in the best way possible.

The entire shop is designed to help you throw a glamorous dinner party and get back to your cozy self immediately after the get-together ends. And trust, there are plenty of goodies worth adding to your cart ASAP, starting with the Chop-Everything Oversized Cutting Board (Buy It, $36, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com). This nifty tool has a moat to catch everything from meat drippings to watermelon juice while you're carving, and most importantly, it's equipped with a phone/tablet stand that makes watching a YouTube cooking tutorial a snap (and keeps your devices free of greasy smudges). (Related: 8 Kitchen Tools That Will Elevate Your Cooking Skills)

Post-dinner — when you're stuffed and ready to succumb to your food coma — slip into Teigen's Ultimate Fur Lined Floral Robe (Buy It, $88, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com), a cozy-meets-chic, silky-smooth piece that will make lounging on the couch feel ever-so-slightly luxurious. Then, satisfy your sweet tooth with the help of the Cravings x Compartés chocolate collection (Buy It, $50, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com), which is inspired by Teigen and her family's favorite flavors. A mash-up of rich chocolate *and* banana bread in one portable bar? Um, yes, please.