Chrissy Teigen Launched a One-Stop-Shop for Cooking Essentials, Self-Care Staples, and More
Grab yourself a Teigen-approved, silky fur-lined robe that you can wear while you whip up her mom's famous pad thai.
It’s been nearly five years since Chrissy Teigen released her first über-popular cookbook — Cravings (Buy It, $23, amazon.com) — and her drool-worthy recipes (looking at you, cacio e pepe) became staples. And with her latest venture, Teigen is one step closer to totally dominating your kitchen in the best way possible.
Today, the multi-hyphenate icon launched the Cravings By Chrissy Teigen online shop, which features tons of Teigen-approved kitchen essentials, from cookware and spice kits to aprons and chocolate treats. And since Teigen is no stranger to cooking in silky robes and PJs, her store also offers glamorous self-care items that double as chef attire, including linen robes, headbands, squishy hotel-esque slippers, and more. (Related: How to Make Time for Self-Care When You Have None)
The entire shop is designed to help you throw a glamorous dinner party and get back to your cozy self immediately after the get-together ends. And trust, there are plenty of goodies worth adding to your cart ASAP, starting with the Chop-Everything Oversized Cutting Board (Buy It, $36, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com). This nifty tool has a moat to catch everything from meat drippings to watermelon juice while you're carving, and most importantly, it's equipped with a phone/tablet stand that makes watching a YouTube cooking tutorial a snap (and keeps your devices free of greasy smudges). (Related: 8 Kitchen Tools That Will Elevate Your Cooking Skills)
If you're ready to *finally* give stir-frying a shot, stock your kitchen with Pepper's Wok and Tool Set (Buy It, $72, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com). Named after Teigen's mom, Vilailuck (who goes by Pepper), the set includes a durable stainless steel wok, a spider strainer, and wooden tongs, making it easier than ever to recreate Pepper's Korat-Style Pad Thai — or simple fried rice if you're a wok newbie. (Another option: this vegan pad thai recipe.)
Post-dinner — when you're stuffed and ready to succumb to your food coma — slip into Teigen's Ultimate Fur Lined Floral Robe (Buy It, $88, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com), a cozy-meets-chic, silky-smooth piece that will make lounging on the couch feel ever-so-slightly luxurious. Then, satisfy your sweet tooth with the help of the Cravings x Compartés chocolate collection (Buy It, $50, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com), which is inspired by Teigen and her family's favorite flavors. A mash-up of rich chocolate *and* banana bread in one portable bar? Um, yes, please.
Head to the Cravings shop now to add a lil bit (ok, a lot) of Teigen to your kitchen and your wardrobe. Promise, after a single use of her swanky robes and kitchen must-haves, you'll be glad you did.
Comments