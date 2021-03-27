I set a timer on my phone (there's no timer on the actual machine), so I don't have to stay in the kitchen to keep an eye on my eggs. When it's done cooking (read: when the water evaporates), a chime signal lets you know it's time to unplug the device. Also nice: There's an auto-shut off function, so you never have to worry about overcooking your eggs. Grab a pair of tongs (not included in the kit) and drop your batch of boiled eggs into cold water for a few minutes to make peeling even easier. And voilà — you're done! After each use, I like to give my cooled heating pan a quick rinse with a vinegar solution (Buy It, $9, amazon.com), since the water leaves a deposit. With vinegar, it comes right off!