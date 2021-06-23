The half-scratch patties don't skimp on the nutrition front either. One patty made from two cups of broccoli, for example, and the savory Original Blend, which features oregano, parsley, and garlic and onion powders, boasts 12 grams of muscle-building protein and 4 grams of filling fiber. This burger also offers 2.5 milligrams of iron, a mineral that's used to make proteins in red blood cells that carry oxygen from the lungs throughout the body and to muscles. The body doesn't absorb the type of iron found in plant foods as efficiently as the type found in animal products, which is why the National Institutes of Health recommends vegetarians and vegans consume nearly twice as much iron (amounting to 32.4 milligrams per day for women) as omnivores. Though one patty provides just 8 percent of the recommended dietary allowance of iron for plant-based eaters, it'll help you get one step closer to meeting that quota. (Related: How to Get Enough Protein On a Plant-Based Diet)